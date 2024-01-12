Princess Eugenie's son August looks just like Prince Harry in adorable new holiday pictures

Princess Eugenie appeared to kick off 2024 with a glorious trip to Jamaica with friends, as she has appeared in new pictures shared by American influencer Hannah Bronfman's husband Brendan Fallis.

In one picture, husband Jack Brookbanks and Eugenie were sitting on the steps that lead from the house to the beach, where they were joined by four other couples and everyone's children.

© Instagram/Brendan Fallis Princess Eugenie appeared in these holidays snaps shared by Brendan Fallis

Ernest sat on Jack's lap, with Eugenie tickling the baby's cheek on the left side of the picture while August, two, stood with children his own age wearing a green tee in the middle of the group -- and the young royal looked like a spitting image of his uncle Prince Harry.

© Tim Graham Prince Harry in the playroom at Kensington Palace, London, 22nd October 1985

In a second, Eugenie, wearing a cream sarong skirt and loose white shirt, held seven-month-old Ernest as she posed on the beach with Hannah and two other friends, and their babies.

Brendan, a content creator and designer, took to Instagram Stories to post a series of snaps from the vacation, which saw Eugenie joined by her husband Jack and their sons August and Ernest.

© Instagram/Brendan Fallis Princess Eugenie poses on the beach with Ernest and friends

"When traditions begin," Brendan captioned the group shot. His wife Hannah is an angel investor and influencer, who welcomed her son in 2020 and daughter in 2023. She is the daughter of actress Sherri Brewer and Edgar Bronfman Jr., former Warner Music Group CEO and heir to one of the wealthiest families in Canada. They were also joined by Tory Gossage, a New York-based businesswoman who is on the board of the Bridge Committee for the River Fund New York, a frontline poverty center.

Eugenie welcomed her second child in May 2023, with the 33-year-old royal releasing a statement on Instagram announcing the birth.

© Getty Eugenie, accompanied by her husband Jack, attends the Christmas Day service in 2023

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," she shared. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Ernest is the first royal baby born under the rule of King Charles III,and the King will have been one of the first family members to learn of the birth. Eugenie's little boy is Charles' great-nephew and is 13th in line to the throne after his big brother, August.

Eugenie and her sister Beatrice, who is mom to two-year-old daughter Sienna often refrain from sharing details on their young children, however their mother, Sarah Duchess of York is a little more forthcoming and revealed on her podcast Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, that all of her grandchildren are active and "all kicking balls".