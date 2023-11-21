Queen Camilla is gorgeously glam in waist-defining gown for evening in London

Queen Camilla stepped out last night for the Foreign Press Association Awards looking ravishing. The royal, 76, arrived at the Sheraton Grand London on Park Lane wearing a stunning green gown that you couldn't help but notice.

Her green gown was the Me + Em 'Crushed Velvet Elegant Maxi Dress' in the dark ultra green shade. The dress was a fit and flare style that had long sleeves and an open collar. It sat at just above the ankle on Camilla.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the royal pavilion to welcome South Korea's President and his wife

The King's wife paired the bottle green dress with a pair of chic sheer tights in black and recycled her Eliot Zed 'Serra' black pumps which had a pointed toe.

© Getty The Queen looked so elegant

Accessories were key to Camilla's look. She added a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels 'Magic Alhambra Diamond 3 Motif' earrings in 18-carat gold and diamond. To match, she wore a Van Cleef & Arpels 'Vintage Alhambra 5 Motif' 18-carat yellow gold and agate bracelet – one of the royal's most-worn pieces.

Her Majesty met international journalists, judges, and nominees at the event which celebrated its 35th anniversary.

© Getty Queen Camilla arrives at the annual awards ceremony

During the event, HRH made the keynote speech and was presented with Honorary Membership of the Association. Awards of the evening included Environment Story of the Year, Young Journalist of the Year, and Radio/Podcast of the Year.

© Getty Camilla wore the green dress for first time

During the speech, the royal spoke of the work of the Association in exposing domestic and sexual abuse of women across the world, and the risks taken to expose truths. Camilla said: "Ladies and gentlemen, yours is an awe-inspiring responsibility: you question, debate, and analyse and thus protect what is so easy for us to take for granted – true freedom of expression."

© Getty Queen Camilla gave a speech atThe Foreign Press Association Awards

King Charles III is also an honorary member of the FPA – the oldest and largest association of foreign correspondents in the world.

Queen Camilla previously wowed in green at the event held for a noble cause. The royal attended an event in London focused on combating domestic violence within the Commonwealth. She re-wore her Anna Valentine green dress with a satin panel down the front with a pair of knee-high suede boots from Russell and Bromley and the star of the show – Queen Mary's emerald and diamond Celtic knot brooch.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland attend the Commonwealth Women Leader's event at Marlborough House

The event held at Marlborough House brought together women leaders to discuss and address the issue of safeguarding women and children against domestic violence.

The Queen was welcomed by Baroness Scotland, the first woman to serve as attorney general for England and Wales, who stressed the importance of speaking up on this sensitive topic.

© Getty The Queen took the time to speak with veterans

"So many people would like to be silent, and it’s not necessarily a comfortable thing to talk about. But Her Majesty has been absolutely adamant that she would be a spokesperson for all those women who think they have no voice,” she said.

DISCOVER: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the royal pavilion to welcome South Korea's President and his wife

Camilla also embraced green recently when she visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey ahead of Armistice Day in a forest green coat dress by Fiona Clare.