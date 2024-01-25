Duchess Sophie is stunning in silhouette-enhancing silk look with special accessory

Duchess Sophie stepped out for a royal outing to champion menstrual health issues and was turned out immaculately. The royal, 59, arrived at a workshop around menstrual health issues put on by the Wellbeing of Women charity, showing off her ability to rock a power suit as elegantly as Princess Kate.

The Duchess wore a pair of belted wide-leg trousers by Emilia Wickstead that created a leg-lengthening silhouette. She paired the garment with an open-neck silk shirt in a sky blue hue by Vince that added a touch of glamour to her understated look.

© Getty Sophie posed with teacher Tanya Simon-Hall at the Harris Girls' Academy

The finishing touch was the ’Cleo’ clutch bag in black by her go-to designer Sophie Habsburg that can take any look from casual to smart.

The royal popped on a pair of ‘Manzoni 85’ Black Suede Ankle Boots by Aquazurra to further lengthen the silhouette and tied the trousers into the look with a coordinating slim-fit single-breasted blazer by Helmut Lang.

© Getty Sophie's silk shirt was so stylish

Her hair was worn in a soft updo with plenty of volume at the root and her makeup was characteristically natural with definition on the eyes thanks to lashings of mascara. A pair of dainty drop earrings were an understated touch.

The mother-of-two added an extra special accessory. As she arrived at the workshop Sophie was seen with a beige and grey striped scarf around her neck – the charcoal and beige merino wool scarves from Highgrove Garden and Johnstons of Elgin in collaboration with The Prince's Foundation which was conceived by her brother-in-law King Charles.

© Getty Sophie wore an extra special scarf

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence wore the same special gift from her brother King Charles during a matching moment at the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

© Getty Princess Anne and Sir Timothy wore matching scarves on Christmas Day

Sophie joined the myth-busting workshop at Harris Girls Academy in East Dulwich on Wednesday as a patron of the Wellbeing of Women charity. The royal is an advocate for normalising the conversation around periods and said that period products should be on display at home rather than locked in a cupboard, adding: "Let’s get them out of the closet."

© Getty Sophie met students and teachers

The royal also praised three boys for sitting in on the workshop, telling them that they were "very brave" for agreeing to talk about periods and adding: "I think bringing boys into the conversation is very important. I’ve been to many countries around the world and other countries seem to be more progressive."

© Getty Sophie is trying to break taboos around menstrual awareness

Dame Lesley, the government’s ambassador for the Women's Health Strategy and chair of Wellbeing of Women said: "The Duchess was very helpful on our campaign on the menopause two years ago and now with our campaign Just a Period we hope to make it something that everybody talks about – over the dinner table, the breakfast table, in the petrol station, even. The Duchess demonstrated that she is really open, receptive and, of course, she has a daughter, too."

© Getty Sophie rocked a green power suit

Duchess Sophie was seen in another leg-lengthening power suit moment when she paid a visit to Community Projects at Burwell Hall in Walton-on-Thames last week. The Prince's wife rocked a forest green suit by Victoria Beckham that she styled with a black and white patterned shirt also by the iconic British designer and a white leather belt by Mulberry.