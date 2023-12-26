Lady Louise wears Coronation accessory for rare public appearance at Sandringham

Lady Louise Windsor looked effortlessly elegant as she joined her family for the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham on Monday.

The 20-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out wearing a navy wool coat by London-based brand The Fold, paired with nude suede heels by royal-favourite LK Bennett and a Jane Taylor Millinery trilby hat.

Eagle-eyed fashion fans noticed her divisive shoes were the same pair she wore to the Coronation of King Charles III in May. Lady Louise stole the show earlier this year, looking stunning styling them with a white and blue floral gown by Suzannah London, while this Christmas fans were divided on the fashion choice, with many commenting they were more suited to summer ensembles.

© Mark Cuthbert Lady Louise Windsor wore LK Bennett shoes and a wool coat by The Fold

The St Andrews student wore her hair in its natural waves, pared-back makeup and a scarf which is believed to have been gifted to her by King Charles. She added a modern touch with the addition of celestial pearl stud earrings from Missoma’s Harris Reed collaboration. The collection has also been seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Lady Louise wasn’t the only royal to choose blue. Her cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales was styled in a head-to-toe tonal outfit, wearing an Alexander McQueen azure coat with a structured silhouette, knee-high navy boots and a bespoke blue fascinator with a delicate plume detail.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate headed to the church with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Princess Beatrice also chose a similar outfit, stepping out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a navy overcoat by Maje and thigh-high boots by the same brand.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in her navy blue coat

Louise walked alongside her brother James as she made her way into the St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk Estate. Also in attendance were her cousins Zara Tindall and Princesses Eugenie, the King and Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Harry has remained in the US with Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

