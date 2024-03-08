Queen Letizia shines bright in super cinched look covered in glitter

Queen Letizia has been spotted on her third public outing of the week and she has rocked her most glamorous look of all.

The Spanish royal, 52, was spotted wearing a dazzling slinky black top, the 'Pailette Jumper' from Carolina Herrera's Fall/Winter 2016 Collection, covered in sparkles.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore cinching trousers

King Felipe's wife paired the slim-fit top with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers also by Carolina Herrera which had a thick waistband for a super snatched look.

To keep in with the classically glamorous all-black ensemble, the royal opted for a pair of squared-off pointed-toe heels in patent leather by Massimo Dutti. Adding another touch of sparkle was her clutch. Letizia held the 'Pilgrim Tube Black Satin Clutch' from Roger Vivier which had an oversized diamanté-adorned buckle.

© Getty Letizia styled her look with a glamorous clutch

Rounding off Letizia's outfit was a pair of dainty drop earrings covered in diamonds. The Queen wore her newly transformed quiet luxury bob in soft loose curls whereas on her previous two engagements of the week she had worn the style slick and straight.

The mother-of-two's makeup was seamless and sparkly. She wore her usual soft rosy brown hues on her eyelids with an extra touch that she doesn't normally wear - a bronzey gold eyeshadow blended underneath to make her eyes pop.

© Getty Queen Letizia styled her new bob in loose waves

The former Princess of Asturias was spotted alongside her husband King Felipe who looked dapper in a navy pinstripe suit. The royal couple were seen attending the In Memoriam Concert at Auditorio Nacional de Música in Madrid which paid homage to victims of terrorism.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the "In Memoriam Concert

The annual event is celebrated on the eve of 11 March, the day of the 2004 Madrid train bombings.

After the concert, Their Majesties met representatives of the Spanish Radio Television Symphony Orchestra and Choir and the featured soloists.

Queen Letizia has been known to rock some incredible sparkly looks over the years. Take a look at some of our favourites…

2016 © Getty Letizia had us green with envy with this emerald skater dress adorned with sequins that she wore to a gala dinner at Palacio de las Necesidades during her official visit to Portugal in 2016.



2019 © Getty In 2019, King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended a gala dinner at the Royal Palace during a two-day visit to Morocco where the Queen wowed in this stunning white dress with a diamanté and beaded layer over the top.



2022 © Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived at a concert to mark the 50th anniversary of cancer research of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in 2022 where Letizia dazzled in a figure-hugging navy bodycon dress covered in sparkles.



2023 © Getty The Queen attended the Joaquín Sorolla exhibition in Copenhagen in 2023 where she looked so chic in a classy black evening dress with a V-neckline covered in sequins.

