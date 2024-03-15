Queen Letizia looks so youthful in lace top and fitted pastel suit

Queen Letizia has shown the first signs of spring in her sartorial choices on Thursday. The Spanish royal, 52, looked glorious as she stepped out with her husband King Felipe in Gandia, Spain looking like a ray of sunshine.

Letizia sported the most sensational pale lilac suit. She styled a single-breasted fitted blazer with a pair of cigarette trousers in the same pastel hue that featured a built-in belt detail with silver hardware.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Investigation National Awards at the Palacio Ducal de los Borja

The royal's ankle-grazing trousers were paired with leather slingbacks in the same girlie colour for a super feminine look that suited Letizia well.

© Getty Letizia's look epitomised spring

The Queen wore her blazer open to reveal a gorgeous white cut-out floral cropped top with a white camisole underneath that screamed 'spring' in the best way possible. Adding to the aesthetic were her floral stud earrings.

As always, the royal's hair looked immaculate in loose waves with streaks of her chic grey tones running through. Her makeup looked impeccable with defined eyebrows, a glossy pink lip and a rosy eyeshadow look to compliment her pale suit.

© Getty Queen Letizia styled her suit with a delicate white top

The mother-of-two stepped out to preside over the ceremony in Gandía for the 2023 National Research Awards alongside her husband.

To mark the occasion the King gave a speech. "We can feel very proud, even without being satisfied, of everything achieved by our country thanks to both the personal efforts of our great men and women of science and their teams, as well as the collective, institutional, and patronage effort," Felipe said.

© Getty Queen Letizia's fitted suit was so stylish

"Today Spain has relevant scientific and technological leadership. We are world leaders in clinical trials, which will give rise to the new personalized precision medicine," he continued.

"Furthermore, leaders in renewable energies, thanks largely to our privileged geostrategic position and the natural wealth of our territory; and we are also among the main EU economies in digitalization and connectivity."

© Getty The Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities Diana Morant walked with King Felipe and Queen Letizia

After presenting the research awards, the royal couple headed to the Gandía City Council, where they met members of the Municipal Corporation and signed the Book of Honour.

It is not the first time the royal has rocked the lilac suit. Letizia sported the same two-piece set to the UNICEF España Awards at CSIC Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas in Madrid last September. On this occasion, she styled the co-ord with a plain white blouse and nude heels.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore the same suit last autumn

Letizia has wowed in several other lilac looks. Take a look at her best…

2023 © Getty In March 2023 the royal looked so stunning in this lilac midi dress with ruching around the waist and padded shoulders. She teamed the garment with statement peacock feather earrings and nude heels when she attended the IX International Congress of the Spanish Language at the Falla theatre.



2022 © Getty Letizia wore a gorgeous daytime dress that fell halfway between lilac and grey and was covered in white polka dots when she met Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States at a meeting with First Ladies at the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso during the NATO Summit of 2022. She styled the number with white wedges.



2021 © Getty Letizia wore a blue-toned lilac suit to a meeting at AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) in September 2021 that was styled with a delicate lace white camisole.



