Princess Anne takes style notes from Queen Camilla in elegant knee-high boots

Princess Anne stepped out on Monday for a daytime outing in Wiltshire to open the New Wiltshire Community Response Unit just hours before Buckingham Palace announced that her brother the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

King Charles' sister, 73, was spotted channeling her sister-in-law Queen Camilla in a pair of flat knee-high leather boots in black which she styled with a grey duffle coat by Cotswold Collections which she wore buttoned up.

© Alamy Princess Anne opening the new Wiltshire Community Response Unit

The royal popped on a grey knee-length checked skirt and the finishing touches were added in the form of a pair of tasteful black leather gloves, a printed silk neck scarf for a pop of colour, and a carried a sentimental handbag – the 'Balmoral Blue Jura' style from the Balmoral Castle gift shop.

The Princess Royal visited the St John Ambulance HQ in Devizes, which has opened a new unit for volunteers and equipment. The unit has unveiled a new vehicle that is worth £65,000 and has a defibrillator on board which will join the charity's fleet.

© Alamy Princess Anne added a neck scarf for colour

The ambulance was funded by the help of a local fundraising campaign and the contributions of councils across Wiltshire. Anne was seen speaking to groups of cadets, volunteers, and staff while attending a dedication ceremony for the new vehicle.

The royal seemed to be taking style notes from her sister-in-law who has worn black boots to all of her recent public engagements. Though Princess Anne opted for a rider boot style that came up to the knee, Queen Camilla has been seen sporting a suede pair by Russell and Bromley called the 'Dressage’ style that are knee-high and have a block heel.

© Getty Camilla often wears her knee-high boots

The Queen styled her boots with a lacy Fiona Clare co-ord to a recent reception at Windsor Castle to celebrate the authors, illustrators, and binders who have been involved in the new Miniature Library collection displayed alongside Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House to mark its centenary year.

© Getty Queen Camilla rocked knee-high boots with a caped look

She also rocked the fabulous footwear to welcome her husband the King home from hospital after his recent treatment at The London Clinic for an enlarged prostate where she sported a lovely Anna Valentine dress with frayed stripes down the front.

© Getty Princess Anne wore knee-highs to the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Princess Anne has too been known to rock suede knee-high boots on dressier occasions. Zara Tindall's mother was spotted at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2021 wearing a sage green chevron print smart coat and wore leather gloves whilst carrying a black bag to tie into the stylish footwear.

The hard-working royal also wore a similar pair with a white coat and dramatic feathered hat at the dedication and unveiling of the Iraq and Afghanistan memorial in London in 2017.

© Getty Zara has inherited her mother's penchant for knee-high boots

A penchant for knee-high boots runs in the family. Anne's daughter Zara has been seen on many outings to Cheltenham racecourse sporting fabulous knee-high boots. We loved how she styled a deep brown pair with a luxurious berry-hued coat and matching leather accessories during the Festival Trials Day in January.

© Getty Kate rocked knee-high boots on Christmas Day with a blue look

DISCOVER: What King Charles' cancer diagnosis means for other senior royals

Princess Kate has too rocked a pair of killer knee-high boots. Who could forget the navy pair that she styled with that sensational cobalt longline coat by Alexander McQueen and structured fascinator on Christmas Day last year?