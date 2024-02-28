Queen Letizia stuns in teal power suit to debut edgy new hair

Queen Letizia of Spain looked elegant as ever as she stepped out in a head-turning teal power suit on Wednesday, welcoming Paraguay's President and First Lady to Madrid.

The Spanish royal, 51, beamed on the steps of Zarzuela Palace as she and her husband King Felipe VI of Spain, 56, hosted President Mario Abdo Benítez and First Lady Silvana López Moreira.

Looking smart and sophisticated in her waist-cinching trouser suit, Queen Letizia schooled royal style watchers in effortless dressing as she slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe heels, layering her teal jacket over a lace-trimmed blouse.

© Paolo Blocco King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain receive the President of Paraguaynd his wife Leticia Ocampos at Zarzuela Palace

It wasn't Queen Letizia's slick and sophisticated spring ensemble that was most striking about her look, however.

With a new month, comes a new hairstyle for the Spanish royal, who switched up her usual glossy brunette tresses for a dramatic long bob.

The mother-of-two wore her new, Hollywood-esque haircut in a sleek, straightened style. She added a golden bronzer, fluffy brows and espresso shades on her eyes to complete her stunning beauty glow.

© Carlos Alvarez Queen Letizia of Spain debuted a new hairstyle

The royal's decision to cut inches off her chocolate-hued locks comes just hours after she was seen paying her respects at the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine in Windsor.

© Getty Just yesterday, the Spanish royal sported much longer brunette locks

On Tuesday, Letizia and Felipe joined a fleet of British and international royals to mark just over a year since the Greek monarch died. The memorial service to celebrate King Constantine's life was held at St George's Chapel, with Camilla stepping in for her husband Charles, who is unable to attend due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

© Europa Press Entertainment Queen Letizia at King Constantine of Greece's memorial service

Queen Letizia's shoulder-skimming bob, or 'lob' as the beauty world calls it, is the ultimate low-maintenance crop for a busy working royal. The shorter the length, the quicker it is to style, meaning the former news anchor may have opted for a choppier cut to minimise her time in the beauty chair in the mornings.

The Spanish royal's new hair isn't the first time we've seen her sport a more cropped mane. In the noughties, before her fairytale love story with Spain's most eligible bachelor began, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano was a popular news anchor with a preppy long bob.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia was formerly a Spanish television journalist called Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano

Unearthed photographs from the 2000s show that Letizia was once the proud owner of a chocolate-hued lob, proving that her stylish new cut will always be timeless.