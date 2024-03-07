Queen Letizia rocks quiet luxury bob with cut-out designer top

Queen Letizia stepped out for a public engagement in Madrid with her husband King Felipe on Thursday where she looked stunning with her newly transformed bob that has turned many heads.

The Spanish royal, 51, wowed in a longline wool and cashmere mix longline coat in black from Caroline Herrera which was styled with the chicest pair of black cigarette trousers.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia met the director of ARCO, Maribel Lopez

The star of the show, when it came to Letizia's outfit, was the pale yellow and white top that broke up the black garments. The royal chose the 'Cross-Pieces Top' by Adolfo Domínguez which is a sleeveless number with layered panels of fabric that felt modern and fresh.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia inaugurated the 23rd edition of ARCO

Completing Letizia's look were patent slingback pumps from Massimo Dutti and a chic black handbag, the 'Doma Insignia Satchel Bag' also from Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Queen Letizia layered her designer top under her chic black coat

The Queen tucked her quiet luxury bob behind her ears to reveal her go-to 'Double Daga' earrings by Gold & Roses and her warm brown eyeshadow had been cleaned up sharply at the edges by concealer which gave a subtle lifted look. As ever, she rocked a glossy pink lip.

The Spanish royals stepped out together to inaugurate ARCO, the annual International Contemporary Art Fair of Spain. The pair took a tour of the fair and held a meeting with the members of the Advisory Council and the award winners of the ARCO Foundation. Accompanying Felipe and Letizia were the director of the Madrid International Contemporary Art Fair, Maribel López, and the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun.

© Getty Letizia wore a modern layered top

Just days before Letizia was spotted at another public engagement and seemed to take inspiration from Serena Williams. The royal wore a knitted navy dress by Galcon which had three-quarter-length sleeves with a high round neck with a floaty skirt.

© Getty Serena wore a floral dress to the Balmain RTW Fall 2024 show

The dress featured an oversized white floral design, much akin to the dress Serena Williams wore to the Balmain Womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week days before Letizia's outing in a similar bodycon style with a high round neck and an oversized rose design across the front.

© Getty Letizia wore a similar knitted look to Serena's

Letizia opted to belt her dress for a cinched look and popped on her staple Magrit heels and a pair of earrings by Carolina Herrera in the shape of white jasmine flowers.

© Getty Queen Letizia's dress featured a similar bold floral design

She was out presiding over the World Rare Disease Day event at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville on 5 March where she gave a speech to mark the occasion.

© Getty Letizia seemed to take inspiration from Serena Williams with this floral look

"It has become clear to us that recognising the specialty in clinical genetics is central to promoting personalised precision medicine," the royal said.

© Getty Queen Letizia debuted her bob on a momentous occasion

"When we talk about prevention we are not only referring to primary prevention, but to prevention linked to research, early diagnosis, and equal access to pharmacological treatments and different therapies because if we do not identify the causes of rare pathologies we will not be able to prevent them."

© Getty Queen Letizia ditched her long waves

The royal's luxurious bob that has got everyone talking was debuted as she received the President of Paraguay Santiago Peña Palacios and his wife Leticia Ocampos at Zarzuela Palace alongside her husband. For the occasion, Letizia opted for a sharp Bimbay Lola trouser suit and a lace-adorned camisole.