Queen Letizia makes transformative tweak to Audrey Hepburn-worthy dress

The Queen of Spain was spotted wearing a look that marked a major departure from her usual stylish workwear aesthetic for a special occasion at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Thursday.
Queen Letizia, 51, was seen making an unexpected change to a designer dress for the occasion. The royal was seen in the midi dress from Carolina Herrera's Pre-Fall 2019 Collection that originally featured a high neck with a sharp collar and a floor-grazing skirt.
However, Letizia's look featured a romantic A-line silhouette with the full skirt having been cut off at the mid-shin and the collar removed to create a round neckline. The gown was made from a heavy teal fabric that was covered in navy blue flowers with white and contrasting bright orange accents.
The gown also featured a cinched waistline and three-quarter-length sleeves for a 50s feel that Audrey Hepburn would admire. The royal teamed the unexpected dress with a pair of navy leather pumps from her go-to Spanish footwear brand Magrit.
Letizia wore her hair straight with a super subtle flick on the ends to show off the layered cut. Her brunette locks were tucked behind her ears to reveal a pair of stunning green drop earrings by Tous, a refreshing departure from her usual earring brand Gold & Roses.
Letizia made a glamorous public entrance alongside her husband King Felipe as the pair hosted a lunch for the president of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo and his wife Lucrecia Peinado during their official visit to Spain.
Representatives from both the Spanish and Guatemalan governments were also present at the lunch following a meeting, at the La Zarzuela Palace, where King Felipe gave a speech.
His Majesty addressed the attendees, saying: "Some of the ties that unite us, Mr. President, are well represented at this table. Allow me to make a special recognition to the community of Spaniards who settled in Guatemala and who have contributed - also their descendants - to the progress of our countries.
"In the same way, to so many Guatemalans who have migrated to Spain, where they contribute their work and their talent," he added. "All of them act as a link of incalculable value between our peoples".
The Spanish Queen was seen earlier this week rocking a floaty midi dress which signalled to spring in its bright hue. Letizia attended the presentation of the 'City of Spanish' project and the exhibition of the legacy of Carmen Martín Gaite in Salamanca where she wowed in a gorgeous Persian green keyhole dress by Dandara Spain.
She accessorized her block colour look with a camel longline coat by Carolina Herrera and a pair of nude kitten heels from Magrit.
The royal showed her loyalty to Carolina Herrera's designs when she wore slingback heels, statement gold floral earrings and a leather crossbody bag from the Venezuelan fashion house to accessorize her Dries Van Noten embroidered black suit to the official opening of the second tower of the Puig company.
DISCOVER: Queen Letizia takes fashion tips from Princess Kate in stylish cinched blazer
We loved how she wore her usual makeup in terms of tone but upped the ante with more shimmer on the eyelids and a visibly glossier lip to match her glowing bronzed complexion.