Queen Letizia makes transformative tweak to Audrey Hepburn-worthy dress

Queen Letizia makes major tweak to unexpected dress
King Felipe's wife ditched her usual blazer look for an outfit with a romantic silhouette  

2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia smiling in floral dress
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
The Queen of Spain was spotted wearing a look that marked a major departure from her usual stylish workwear aesthetic for a special occasion at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Thursday. 

Queen Letizia, 51, was seen making an unexpected change to a designer dress for the occasion. The royal was seen in the midi dress from Carolina Herrera's Pre-Fall 2019 Collection that originally featured a high neck with a sharp collar and a floor-grazing skirt. 

Letizia walking in palace in blue floral dress and heels © Getty
The silhouette of Letizia's dress had a touch of the Audrey Hepburn about it

However, Letizia's look featured a romantic A-line silhouette with the full skirt having been cut off at the mid-shin and the collar removed to create a round neckline. The gown was made from a heavy teal fabric that was covered in navy blue flowers with white and contrasting bright orange accents.

blue long floral Carolina Herrera gown© Carolina Herrera
Queen Letizia removed the collar and cut the skirt to a shorter length on her Carolina Herrera gown

The gown also featured a cinched waistline and three-quarter-length sleeves for a 50s feel that Audrey Hepburn would admire. The royal teamed the unexpected dress with a pair of navy leather pumps from her go-to Spanish footwear brand Magrit. 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia in floral dress at the palace© Getty
King Felipe and Queen Letizia hosted a lunch for the President of Guatemala

Letizia wore her hair straight with a super subtle flick on the ends to show off the layered cut. Her brunette locks were tucked behind her ears to reveal a pair of stunning green drop earrings by Tous, a refreshing departure from her usual earring brand Gold & Roses. 

Queen Letizia smiling to the side in floral dress© Getty
Queen Letizia added a rounded neck to the Carolina Herrera gown

Letizia made a glamorous public entrance alongside her husband King Felipe as the pair hosted a lunch for the president of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo and his wife Lucrecia Peinado during their official visit to Spain. 

The Spanish royals standing alongside the President of Guatemala and his wife © Getty
The Spanish royals looked so smart alongside the President of Guatemala and his wife

Representatives from both the Spanish and Guatemalan governments were also present at the lunch following a meeting, at the La Zarzuela Palace, where King Felipe gave a speech. 

His Majesty addressed the attendees, saying: "Some of the ties that unite us, Mr. President, are well represented at this table. Allow me to make a special recognition to the community of Spaniards who settled in Guatemala and who have contributed - also their descendants - to the progress of our countries. 

Lucrecia Peinado walking beside Letizia in palace© Getty
Lucrecia Peinado was elegant in green alongside Letizia in florals

"In the same way, to so many Guatemalans who have migrated to Spain, where they contribute their work and their talent," he added. "All of them act as a link of incalculable value between our peoples".

Queen Letizia meeting the public in green dress© Getty
Queen Letizia shook hands with well-wishers as she departed the Princess of Girona Art Award 2024

The Spanish Queen was seen earlier this week rocking a floaty midi dress which signalled to spring in its bright hue. Letizia attended the presentation of the 'City of Spanish' project and the exhibition of the legacy of Carmen Martín Gaite in Salamanca where she wowed in a gorgeous Persian green keyhole dress by Dandara Spain. 

Queen Letizia walking next to man in camel coat© Getty
Queen Letizia completed her look with a camel coat by Carolina Herrera

She accessorized her block colour look with a camel longline coat by Carolina Herrera and a pair of nude kitten heels from Magrit. 

Letizia in black suit walking© Getty
Letizia wore all Carolina Herrera accessories

The royal showed her loyalty to Carolina Herrera's designs when she wore slingback heels, statement gold floral earrings and a leather crossbody bag from the Venezuelan fashion house to accessorize her Dries Van Noten embroidered black suit to the official opening of the second tower of the Puig company

Queen Letizia in black high-neck suit© Getty
Queen Letizia added more definition to the eyes with a shimmery shade

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia takes fashion tips from Princess Kate in stylish cinched blazer 

We loved how she wore her usual makeup in terms of tone but upped the ante with more shimmer on the eyelids and a visibly glossier lip to match her glowing bronzed complexion.

