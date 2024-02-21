Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia is an absolute goddess in figure-flattering dress
Queen Letizia is a goddess in green in spring-worthy dress

King Felipe's wife colourful style signalled to spring

Letizia in green patterned dress
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
The Queen of Spain stepped out for her first engagement of the week where she ditched her all-black ensemble she had worn at the previous public outing and picked out a piece that said spring is on its way. 

Queen Letizia, 52, was spotted during an outing in Salamanca wearing her gorgeous tan longline coat from Carolina Herrera with the black double-breasted-style buttons down the front.

Queen Letizia posed with guests and dignitaries © Getty
Queen Letizia posed with guests and dignitaries as she attended the Princess of Girona Art Award 2024 at the Performing Arts and Music Centre

Underneath the designer coat was a gorgeous Persian green dress by Dandara Spain. The garment had a stunning high keyhole neckline and ruching at the waist to draw in her silhouette. The dress also had elasticated cuffed sleeves to give the piece shape and a floaty midi-length skirt.

The royal signalled to the warmer weather when she decided to go bare-legged, popping on a pair of nude kitten heels by Magrit, one of her favourite footwear brands. 

Queen Letizia walking next to man in camel coat© Getty
Queen Letizia completed her look with a camel coat by Carolina Herrera

King Felipe's wife debuted a green accessory that brought out the bright shade of the dress and enhanced the colour block moment - a green shoulder bag from Uterqüe. 

queen waving in green dress© Getty
The Queen wowed in a spring-worthy look

The perfect finishing touch was added in the form of the 'Jardin de Aire 18-carat Rose Gold Earrings with Diamonds and Emeralds' from Gold & Roses that brought out the shade of her glistening eyes.

The queen pulled out all the stops in this spring-worthy look for a busy day with two outings. Firstly, she attended the presentation of the 'City of Spanish' project and visited the exhibition of the legacy of Carmen Martín Gaite in Salamanca. 

Queen Letizia in keyhole green dress © Getty
Queen Letizia's green dress featured a keyhole neckline

The project arose to innovate, update, improve and reinforce the image of Salamanca as an ideal destination for learning Spanish. The exhibition of the legacy of Carmen Martín Gaite is preserved in the International Centre of Spanish of the University of Salamanca (CIE-USAL), all within the framework of the Art 2024 award, from the Foundation Princess of Girona, in the second stage of the Talent Tour.

Queen Letizia of Spain walked to her seat © Getty
Queen Letizia of Spain walked to her seat as she attended the Princess of Girona Art Award in her bright dress

The Queen travelled to Salamanca accompanied by the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant who was received by the president of the Government of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

Letizia in black suit walking© Getty
Letizia paired her suit with black pointed-toe heels like she did 20 years ago

Later in the day, Letizia attended the proclamation of the Art 2024 prize from the Princess of Girona Foundation, to Vicky Luengo, in the second stage of the Talent Tour which aims to activate the employability, entrepreneurship, health and social impact purpose of Generation Z.

Queen Letizia in black high-neck suit© Getty
Queen Letizia's suit from this week shared the same high-neck silhouette

Letizia was seen just last week wearing a totally different look that seemed to cling to winter fashion in all its glory. The royal inaugurated 'T2', the second tower of the Spanish fragrance and fashion giant Puig at the L´Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona in a gorgeous never-before-seen Dries Van Noten jacket made from an embroidered floral fabric. 

DISCOVER: Royal Style Watch: from Meghan Markle's one-shoulder gown to Queen Letizia's sublime blazer 

The mother-of-two wore the garment buttoned up with a pair of coordinating cigarette trousers that grazed the ankle and black slingback heels by Carolina Herrera. Her statement gold earrings were an unexpected touch but a versatile style that can be carried into the warmer months to jazz up a brightly coloured spring-summer look.

