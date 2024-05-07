Lady Eliza Spencer never looked more in love in romantic kissing photo on sun-soaked holiday

Lady Eliza Spencer couldn't have looked more in love as she devoted a heartfelt tribute to her long-term partner, Channing Millerd, as she celebrated his birthday.

Princess Diana's niece took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a never-before-seen photograph of herself and her beau. The 31-year-old model, who has been with Channing for eight years, stole a kiss with her partner as she posed in front of a breathtaking sunset.

"Happy Happy Birthday to my best friend and the man who holds my [heart]," wrote Eliza in a gushing Instagram caption.

"I love you with all my heart and soul. Thank you for filling my life with so much happiness. To many more incredible adventures together. I adore you @channingmillerd."

© Instagram Lady Eliza Spencer stole a kiss with her beau, Channing

Eliza looked beautiful in a floral-printed 'Natura' dress from royally-loved brand Zimmermann, which is popular with Zara Tindall.

The linen midi dress featured elegant boning through the fitted bodice and was finished with wide straps and a chic bow-tie back.

The couple appeared to be sunning it up in Menorca to celebrate Channing's birthday, as Eliza tagged a local Spanish restaurant on her Instagram Story.

© Instagram The couple are celebrating in Menorca

Lady Eliza and Channing first met at a dinner party in South Africa after being introduced by Eliza's brother-in-law, Greg Mallet.

According to Channing's LinkedIn profile, he is the COO of DataLedger, a blockchain service provider that helps start-ups and enterprises "leverage blockchain technologies within their supply chains".

© Instagram Channing and Eliza have been dating for eight years

Lady Eliza's long-term partner has a son, Nate, from a previous relationship, yet the trio appear to have embraced a doting family unit as Channing's son appears regularly on his Instagram feed in photographs with Eliza.

Eliza's heartwarming post comes shortly after her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, marked her one-year wedding anniversary in the Maldives.

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Greg Mallet tied the knot in 2023

On 21 March 2023, the model and socialite tied the knot with fitness instructor Greg at Quoin Rock Manor House in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape, before jet-setting to the Maldives for a sun-soaked honeymoon.