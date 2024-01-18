Princess Charlene debuts another hair transformation as she rocks the boldest block-print cape

After making her glamorous 2024 debut at the 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival on Saturday, Princess Charlene of Monaco ticked another sartorial success off the list as she stepped out on Wednesday with her family.

The South African-born royal joined her husband Prince Albert and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the launch of the 26th Taste Week [Semaine du Goût], an annual event that seeks to introduce primary school students to new ingredients and provide education on how to prepare an array of delicious dishes.

Princess Charlene, 45, exuded regal elegance in a bold and billowing wool cape by one of her most-worn designers, Akris.

It marked the first time the stylish royal had worn the €3,250 'Reversible Cape in 100% Cashmere Double-Face Glen Check'. Complete with a regal stand up collar, zip detailing and a striking red and blue print, the winter garment perfectly complemented the royal's statuesque frame.

With a new year comes a new hairstyle for the Monegasque royal, who switched up her usual honeyed pixie cut in favour of a 90s-inspired, middle part chop. The royal also appeared to have lowlights laced through her waves to add dimension, after rocking her usual icy blonde side-parting signature look just days before.

© PLS Pool Princess Charlene wore her blonde hair in a side part just days before she debuted her 90s-inspired chop

If there was an award for most royal hairstyles, Princess Charlene would surely take the crown. In 2023, the royal debuted a number of Hollywood-worthy haircuts and daring new dye jobs - all of which served a unique and uniform beauty look for the matriarch of the Princely family.

In April last year, Charlene eased herself over to the dark side and debuted a new darker style with bright blonde highlights.

© Getty Princess Charlene eased over to the dark side as she added lowlights to her blonde hair

In June, the Princess made a serious power move when she switched up her signature platinum blonde pixie cut for glossy, chocolate brown tresses. The royal's new chestnut hair had a glamorous moment at the "Nymphes D'Or - Golden Nymphs" Award Ceremony during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival.

© Getty By June 2023, Princess Charlene was a full-blown brunette, debuting her look at the Golden Nymph Awards

Prince Albert's wife's choppy hair has become synonymous with her regal image in recent years, though a delve into the archives shows that the Monegasque royal once sported luscious long locks that could give Barbie a run for her money.

© SA Sports Illustrated/Getty Princess Charlene once sported glossy blonde locks

Back in the noughties, the then 23-year-old South African swimming champion did a shoot with Sports Illustrated. The royal was styled in a sailor's hat as her tumbling blonde locks fell to her shoulders.