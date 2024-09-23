Princess Anne surprises in cropped polka dot jacket and knee-grazing skirt

Her polka dot grey suit, however, appeared to be a rare new addition to her wardrobe, which she paired with smart black court shoes.
While her knee-grazing skirt and cropped jacket may be a first for the Princess Royal, she is no stranger to a polka dot, having worn the timeless print on numerous occasions over the years.
Princess Anne's best polka dot moments
In September last year, the Princess opted for a seriously bold spotted suit to attend the inauguration of the new hotel, The OWO (Old War Office).
In the 1960s, Anne was photographed on the grounds of Buckingham Palace wearing a beautiful white tea dress scattered with varied blue polka dots. She also wore a bold spotted dress during her Royal Tour of Ethiopia in 1973.
In 1978, the royal accessorised with a striking statement hat wrapped in a silk polka dot ribbon.
Much like the Princess Royal, the Princess of Wales often wears polka dots on official engagements.
HELLO! previously sat down with colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, who shared her thoughts on why the royal ladies are so often seen wearing the playful print.
"Someone who is wearing polka dots is usually wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness. When you think of polka dots you instantly soften," Tash began.
"Someone wearing polka dots is there to have a bit of fun, is not trying to take themselves too seriously, and is trying to be softer in their approach I would say."
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.