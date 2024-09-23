Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne, 74, surprises in cropped polka dot suit and mini skirt
Subscribe
Princess Anne, 74, surprises in cropped polka dot suit and mini skirt
Princess Anne in a green coat© Tim Graham

Princess Anne surprises in cropped polka dot jacket and knee-grazing skirt

The Princess Royal wore a unique suit in the Netherlands this weekend

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Anne's unwavering loyalty to her brother King Charles shone through as she jet set to the Netherlands to attend the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem on his behalf on Sunday. 

The Princess Royal, 74, who stood in for His Majesty due to his reduced schedule of duties while he continued cancer treatment, was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, 69. 

Cutting an elegant figure for the occasion, Princess Anne rocked a smart and sophisticated polka dot suit, complete with a cropped jacket and fitted pencil skirt which sat just above the knee.

princess anne walking in skirt suit© Shutterstock
Princess Anne rocked a chic polka dot suit

Her unique and quirky skirt and jacket co-ord was layered over a crisp white blouse, while the Princess accessorised with delicate gold jewels. 

The mother-of-two swept her brunette hair into its usual, neat chignon updo; a hairstyle the Princess has stayed loyal to for more than four decades. 

princess anne laying wreath© Getty
The Princess looked smart and sophisticated in her grey suit

Princess Anne is a serial outfit repeater, having been seen re-wearing dresses from her twenties, styling outfits she hasn't worn for years, and repeating her same beloved wardrobe pieces again and again. 

Her polka dot grey suit, however, appeared to be a rare new addition to her wardrobe, which she paired with smart black court shoes. 

While her knee-grazing skirt and cropped jacket may be a first for the Princess Royal, she is no stranger to a polka dot, having worn the timeless print on numerous occasions over the years.

8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Princess Anne's best polka dot moments

Princess Anne at Inauguration Of The OWO Whitehall© Getty
Princess Anne attended the Inauguration Of The OWO Whitehall

In September last year, the Princess opted for a seriously bold spotted suit to attend the inauguration of the new hotel, The OWO (Old War Office).

Princess Anne wore bold polka dots during her Royal Tour of Ethiopia, 1973© Mirrorpix
Princess Anne wore bold polka dots during her Royal Tour of Ethiopia, 1973

In the 1960s, Anne was photographed on the grounds of Buckingham Palace wearing a beautiful white tea dress scattered with varied blue polka dots. She also wore a bold spotted dress during her Royal Tour of Ethiopia in 1973.

In 1978, the royal accessorised with a striking statement hat wrapped in a silk polka dot ribbon.

Princess Anne appears in a stylish polka-dot hat which features a head scarf at the back, during a visit to the Tate Gallery in London on May 25, 1978.
Princess Anne appears in a stylish polka-dot hat which features a head scarf at the back, during a visit to the Tate Gallery in London on May 25, 1978.

Much like the Princess Royal, the Princess of Wales often wears polka dots on official engagements.  

princess kate in navy polka dot dress at d day exhibition © Getty
Princess Kate wore her designer dress when she visited the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park in 2019

HELLO! previously sat down with colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, who shared her thoughts on why the royal ladies are so often seen wearing the playful print. 

"Someone who is wearing polka dots is usually wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness. When you think of polka dots you instantly soften," Tash began.

"Someone wearing polka dots is there to have a bit of fun, is not trying to take themselves too seriously, and is trying to be softer in their approach I would say."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More