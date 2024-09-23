Princess Anne surprises in cropped polka dot jacket and knee-grazing skirt

Princess Anne's unwavering loyalty to her brother King Charles shone through as she jet set to the Netherlands to attend the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem on his behalf on Sunday.

The Princess Royal, 74, who stood in for His Majesty due to his reduced schedule of duties while he continued cancer treatment, was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, 69.

Cutting an elegant figure for the occasion, Princess Anne rocked a smart and sophisticated polka dot suit, complete with a cropped jacket and fitted pencil skirt which sat just above the knee.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne rocked a chic polka dot suit

Her unique and quirky skirt and jacket co-ord was layered over a crisp white blouse, while the Princess accessorised with delicate gold jewels.

The mother-of-two swept her brunette hair into its usual, neat chignon updo; a hairstyle the Princess has stayed loyal to for more than four decades.

© Getty The Princess looked smart and sophisticated in her grey suit

Princess Anne is a serial outfit repeater, having been seen re-wearing dresses from her twenties, styling outfits she hasn't worn for years, and repeating her same beloved wardrobe pieces again and again.

Her polka dot grey suit, however, appeared to be a rare new addition to her wardrobe, which she paired with smart black court shoes.

While her knee-grazing skirt and cropped jacket may be a first for the Princess Royal, she is no stranger to a polka dot, having worn the timeless print on numerous occasions over the years.

8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Princess Anne's best polka dot moments © Getty Princess Anne attended the Inauguration Of The OWO Whitehall In September last year, the Princess opted for a seriously bold spotted suit to attend the inauguration of the new hotel, The OWO (Old War Office).

© Mirrorpix Princess Anne wore bold polka dots during her Royal Tour of Ethiopia, 1973 In the 1960s, Anne was photographed on the grounds of Buckingham Palace wearing a beautiful white tea dress scattered with varied blue polka dots. She also wore a bold spotted dress during her Royal Tour of Ethiopia in 1973.

In 1978, the royal accessorised with a striking statement hat wrapped in a silk polka dot ribbon. Princess Anne appears in a stylish polka-dot hat which features a head scarf at the back, during a visit to the Tate Gallery in London on May 25, 1978.

Much like the Princess Royal, the Princess of Wales often wears polka dots on official engagements. © Getty Princess Kate wore her designer dress when she visited the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park in 2019 HELLO! previously sat down with colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, who shared her thoughts on why the royal ladies are so often seen wearing the playful print. "Someone who is wearing polka dots is usually wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness. When you think of polka dots you instantly soften," Tash began. "Someone wearing polka dots is there to have a bit of fun, is not trying to take themselves too seriously, and is trying to be softer in their approach I would say."