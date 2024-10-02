Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary surprises in cinched dress and most divisive hat
Mary Of Denmark in brown hat© Getty

King Frederik's wife wore an accessory that couldn't please everyone

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark has established herself as a reliable source of royal style inspiration. However, on Tuesday she stepped out for the opening of Parliament in an accessory that divided royal fans.

King Frederik's wife, 52, was spotted wearing a pale blue trilby hat which could have easily come from Justin Timberlake's noughties wardrobe as she posed at Christiansborg Castle with her husband and his aunt Princess Benedikte.

"Love the dress but the hat kills the look," penned one confused royal follower, while another added that the hat was "not good".

However, there were some royal fans who sang Mary's praises for her unusual choice of headwear. "This is such a pretty look. I love Mary in a fedora-style hat - this one goes perfectly with the tailored coat," commented one supporter.

Mary smiling at frederik and queen margrethe© Getty
Mary wore her Claes Iversen dress in 2022

The main part of the royal's look was a cinched blue coat dress from Claes Iverson with long sleeves and an A-line skirt. 

She also wore blush pink suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi, as well as the 'Soada Clutch' in grey from Boss and the 'Copenhagen Leaf Brooch' from Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen. 

Mary's outfits for Parliament opening

Mary smiling holding flowers© Getty
Mary's headwear was an elegant touch

It is not the first time that the mother of four has worn bold headwear for the opening of parliament. 

Queen Mary entering parliament with royals© Getty
Queen Mary offset her plain hat with snakeskin heels

In 2020, Mary looked splendid in as she arrived at the stairs to Parliament wearing in a pleated mauve skirt styled with a black fitted blazer and snakeskin heels and a tame black hat.

Queen Mary in pink greeting people outside parliament© Getty
Queen Mary wore a pink version of her go-to hat in 2019

The year before she looked splendid in rosy pink fitted coat dress with beaded embellishments and a coordinating hat to offset her burgundy heels.

Mary wore her biggest hat since the noughties in 2016© Getty
Mary wore her biggest hat since the noughties in 2016

Mary's largest hat came in 2016 when she opted for a huge midnight blue number with a feather adornment. Though an unexpected choice, it did tie in nicely with her blue heels and sapphire brooch.

Mary's hat collection

Mary between cars in berry hat © Getty
Mary could have been Carrie Bradshaw with her bold look

The monarch's wife likes to make a statement with her choice of head adornment.

In 2012, Crown Prince Christian's mother attended a reception to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Queen Margrethe's reign in an asymmetrical berry-toned top hat with a large bow.

Mary in green dress and a feathered hat © Getty
Mary wore a feathered hat in Melbourne

DISCOVER: Queen Mary is so stylish in slinky Victoria Beckham top and jazzy skirt

She also styled out a feathered number with three-dimensional appeal in 2005 when the royal couple attended a reception in Melbourne while on a trip to Mary's native Australia.

