The full-length dress was teamed with the 'Raso' from Prada in a plum-toned satin and the classic 'Mesh-Paneled Black Suede Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi - a favourite of Meghan Markle.
Adding to the elegant look was the royal's '18 carat gold Petite Letter Necklace' from Halberstadt with the initial of her husband and her brunette locks were slicked behind her ears with plenty of volume at the crown.
The Lasse Spangenberg gown remains one of the staples of the Queen's collection. She debuted the garment in 2017 when she hosted a dinner celebrating the Mary Foundation's 10th anniversary at Amelienborg Frederik VIII Palace in Copenhagen.
Crown Prince Christian's mother paired the 'Fluted Crepe Midi Skirt in Burgundy' from Alexander McQueen with a rosy pink blouse and the on-trend 'Amita 45 Faux Pearl-Embellished Garnet Patent Leather Slingback Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.
