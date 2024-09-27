Queen Mary looked simply breathtaking on Thursday night when she stepped out with her husband King Frederik for a dinner in honour of the 400th anniversary of the Danish Stock Exchange.

The Australian-born royal, 52, looked splendid in her black and white Lasse Spangenberg gown at the Moltkes Palace. The garment featured a strapless neckline, belted waistline, and A-line silhouette.

The full-length dress was teamed with the 'Raso' from Prada in a plum-toned satin and the classic 'Mesh-Paneled Black Suede Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi - a favourite of Meghan Markle. Adding to the elegant look was the royal's '18 carat gold Petite Letter Necklace' from Halberstadt with the initial of her husband and her brunette locks were slicked behind her ears with plenty of volume at the crown.

© Getty Mary wore the dress to the Royal Swedish Opera's jubilee performance at Drottningholm Palace Theatre The Lasse Spangenberg gown remains one of the staples of the Queen's collection. She debuted the garment in 2017 when she hosted a dinner celebrating the Mary Foundation's 10th anniversary at Amelienborg Frederik VIII Palace in Copenhagen. She wore it again in 2018 at a gala dinner hosted by Queen Margrethe and in 2023 at King Carl Gustaf's Golden Jubilee in Sweden.

Queen Mary's fitted suit © Kongehuset Queen Mary rocked a swishy ponytail The mother of four looked so stylish when she rocked a chic workwear look earlier on Thursday. Mary attended Denmark’s Free Research Fund research conference in the gorgeous 'Prince of Wales Checked Wool Jumpsuit' from Max Mara with a cinched waistline and cigarette trouser legs.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary wore a Max Mara jumpsuit She teamed the fitted garment with 'Gianvito 105 Fumo Grey Suede Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi with a green leather shoulder bag from Nina Ricci and a swishy ponytail.

Autumn tones © Getty Queen Mary rocked killer burgundy heels The monarch's wife looked beautiful and autumnal on Wednesday when she attended the exhibition opening on the future Mary Elizabeth's Hospital for Children in Copenhagen.

© Getty Queen Mary looked at a model of the future Mary Elizabeth's Hospital Crown Prince Christian's mother paired the 'Fluted Crepe Midi Skirt in Burgundy' from Alexander McQueen with a rosy pink blouse and the on-trend 'Amita 45 Faux Pearl-Embellished Garnet Patent Leather Slingback Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary have moved palace for the winter DISCOVER: Queen Mary exudes modern elegance in skyscraper heels and bridal white coat The stylish outings come as the King and Queen move with their four children to their winter residence - King Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in the heart of Copenhagen.