Queen Mary exuded elegance on Monday as she headed out on a solo visit to Severin Konference Hotel for a conference with Danish hospital clowns.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was spotted in a classically stylish ensemble featuring a black A-line skirt which was nipped in at the waist with the 'Smal Block Triomphe' belt from Celine.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary's Greatest Looks

© Getty Queen Mary participated in a conference with Danish hospital clowns The Danish Queen teamed her black skirt with the 'Lindsay Hideko-Print Silk Blouse' from Erdem with a high neck and bell sleeves. She layered up her designer accessories opting for the 'Billie 85' block heel pumps from Jimmy Choo and jewels from Pomellato.

© Getty Queen Mary wore her rarely-seen reading glasses The final element of King Frederik's wife's look was her reading glasses from Gucci. Though a rare addition to her look, Mary wore them with style, as she does on a few occasions when she is tasked with delivering a speech.

© Getty Queen Mary styled her black skirt with a blouse from Erdem Her brunette locks were worn in bouncy waves to highlight the honey-hued strands and her makeup look featured a pink lip and warm brown eyeshadow.

Queen Mary's transitional wardrobe © Getty Queen Mary posed with the winner of the Hubertusjagt drag hunting event Just the day before the royal was spotted in a contrasting autumn look. The mother of four took her daughter Princess Josephine to the Hubertusjagt drag hunting event in Dyrehaven where she rocked a longline wool coat from Strenesse teamed with heeled leather boots and a fedora hat.

© Getty Queen Mary and Princess Josephine matched in chic coats The 13-year-old royal followed her mother's lead in a reversible plaid coat from Massimo Dutti teamed with wide-leg jeans and a beanie.

© Getty Queen Mary slipped a trench coat over her outfit The chillier weather doesn't put Queen Mary off stylish stilettos. She accompanied King Frederik and Minister-President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther on a visit to Germany in October.

© Getty Queen Mary rocked unexpected orange trousers She opted for the chic 'Maureen' pumps from Malone Souliers in a warm tan shade to complement her burnt orange cigarette trousers from The Fold and her floral blouse from ME+EM.

An evening look for a Queen © Getty The royal teamed her red satin gown with silver accessories and a pearl-adorned clutch bag Not only did Queen Mary highlight the best pieces in her autumn wardrobe in October, but she also rocked the most fabulous evening gown as she stepped out for a dinner for the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin.

© Getty Queen Mary and King Frederik with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender DISCOVER: Queen Mary models elegant cinched skirt following mystery injury She looked wonderful in a ravishing red Carolina Herrera gown styled with her wedding day earrings and a special pearl bracelet which paid tribute to the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway.