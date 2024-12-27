Princess Kate recreates best festive look from milestone year - did you notice?

The Princess of Wales never shies away from recycling timeless pieces from her wardrobe, especially on Christmas Day. However, there was a particularly special significance to Kate's elegant, festive ensemble worn during the traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham this year.

© Getty Images Kate recycled a hard shell beret hat from 2013

Kate rewore a green hard shell beret hat adorned with a large bow by Gina Foster that she had donned back in 2013 on Christmas Day. The year was particularly special for the royal family as it honoured baby Prince George's first holiday, with the late Queen Elizabeth II having invited her dear family to usher in the festivities at her country house, Sandringham, in King's Lynn, Norfolk.

For the important occasion in 2013, Kate donned a tartan Alexander McQueen coat dress, with the navy and green patterned garment having belonged to Scotland's 3rd Battalion Regiment. The look was part of Alexander McQueen's diffusion line, re-modelled from the label's Black Watch coat, with the key differences being that Kate's coat featured a smaller print and didn't have lapels.

© Getty Images 2013 marked the year Prince George was born

The coat dress itself was a repeated look from when Prince William's wife visited her alma mater in November 2012.

© Getty Images Kate wore the same coat while visiting St Andrew's School on St Andrew's Day in 2012

Kate was clearly embracing an air of nostalgia this Christmas as her hunter green ensemble included many echoes to her 2013 outfit. The Princess donned an emerald, green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which she had worn previously on a trip to Leeds in January 2023. The chic, structured number featured a cinched waist and a timeless silhouette.

The Princess of Wales ensured she included a charming statement of tartan in her festive look as she teamed the coat with a Black Watch tartan scarf draped around her neck. Kate is a poster for intertwining her quintessentially British fashion sense with a sparkle of Christmas spirit.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royal family matched in green and navy for the Christmas morning service

The mother-of-three opted for a pair of shimmering 'Daystar Blue Topaz Earrings' from British Fine Jewellery label Robinson Pelham, which retail at £5,995. The shield-shaped drop earrings were encrusted with a half-moon and a luxurious gemstone.

The luxurious look was finished with a pair of chic black suede boots and her Grace Han 'Love Letter Top Handle' bag.

Prince George mirrored his mother's nostalgic outfit as he paired a green and navy tartan tie with a white crisp shirt layered beneath a navy wool tailored coat. It seems this was the colour palette for Christmas Day, with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also appearing as a festive dream in matching tartan ensembles.