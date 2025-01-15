Princess Kate's new £1,800 blazer confusion we almost missed

On Tuesday, the glorious Princess of Wales made a poignant appearance at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea - the very place where she received her course of preventive chemotherapy in 2024.

Looking radiant and glowing, the wife of Prince William delighted royal fans, workers, and patients as she paid a visit to the hospital where she is now a patron.

© Getty Kate looked stunning as she spoke with staff and patients

The mother-of-three, who has just turned 43, looked as chic as ever, rocking a top-to-toe burgundy look, consisting of a burgundy roll-neck jumper by Kiltane, paired with an A-line maxi skirt from Edeline Lee in a similar hue.

She added a pair of brown suede court heels by Russell & Bromley, and she topped the look off with a heritage print coat by Blaze Milano, which is a bespoke creation, designed just for the royal.

© Getty Kate wore a coat by Blaze Milano at the Royal Marsden Hospital

Blaze Milano coats cost around £1,800 so it's fair to say Kate's coat would have had a similar (if not bigger) price tag. The brand was founded in 2013 by designers Corrada Rodriguez d'Acri, Delfina Pinardi, and Maria Sole Torlonia and is known for their elite hero piece, the mighty blazer. The brand sees blazers as "a symbol of power, elegance and tradition."

We had a feeling we had seen Kate sport this coat before - but everyone thought it was a blazer at the time!

Kate wore the 'blazer' last year at church

Back in September last year, the Princess was seen alongside her husband, Prince William, driving to Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, where the pair attended a church service alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.We could just see Kate's head and shoulders in photographs that showed the pair in their car, and we quickly identified her Temple of Heaven earrings from Cassandra Goad, as well as one of her favourite, feather-trimmed hats by Hicks & Brown.

The Heart double-breasted cotton-velvet coat by Blaze Milano

We think Kate's Blaze Milano blazer she wore in the car was actually the very same coat she wore on Tuesday. The show-stopping style has an 80s feel to it; being beautifully tailored, with the incredible, nipped-in waist. The style was made for Kate, but this royal blue design by the brand has the same shape. We also think this Reiss number has a similar look to Kate's orginal coat.

This Reiss tartan coat is very like Kate's

Kate has worn it before - in 2021 when she was spotted leaving the Christmas Day morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church with her three children. Again, we only saw Kate wearing the style in the car, as the public walkabout didn't happen due to Covid restrictions.