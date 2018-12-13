6 Photos | Fashion

Duchess Kate's Christmas Day outfits: Every single look so far

What sort of Christmas day dress code does your family follow? The Christmas PJs all day look or dressing up to the nines in party dresses and velvet suits? Either way, it's probably not quite like the royals who are always impeccably suited and booted for their annual Christmas day church service in Sandringham. Ever since she joined the royal family in 2011, Kate has been delighting us with outfit after outfit goals on December 25; scroll through our gallery to see all of Kate's Christmas day outfits since she joined the royal family.

2011

To mark her first official Christmas as the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, Kate went full-on Christmas hued in a deliciously dark berry frock coat and hat by Jane Corbett.

2013

Aww, their first Christmas as parents! Kate gave birth to her first child, Prince George, in April of 2013 and despite it being his first December 25, the young royals chose not to bring their mini Prince with them – probably wise! For the occasion, Kate recycled a green and blue check coat from McQ by Alexander McQueen and a green beret by Gina Foster.

2014

Kate and William hosted Christmas in 2014, inviting Kate's parents Carole and Michael along with her younger sister Pippa and brother James to their home at Anmer Hall. They still made time for the church service, though, with Kate – who was six month's pregnant – wearing a tweed coat with coordinating hat by Lock & Co.

2015

The Duchess wore a forest-green coat by Sportsmax and hat by Lock & Co to celebrate Christmas in 2015. Kate added a belt to give the coat more shape and subtle accessories with diamond drop earrings and a diamond and pearl brooch.

2016

2016 marked the first year that Prince George and Princess Charlotte made an appearance – much to the delight of the crowds. Kate wrapped up against the chill in her chocolate brown Celeste coat by Hobbs, which had its first outing in 2012. A ruby red fur scarf and belt made the Duchess look even more glamorous.

2017

Last year saw Kate and William joined by their soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, alongside husband Prince Harry. Bucking tradition with her usual formal headpieces, Kate went for something a little more casual with a furry black hat; she teamed the cosy piece with a tartan coat by Miu Miu and black heels.

