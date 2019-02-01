14 Photos | Fashion

Sarah, the Duchess of York's best ever evening dresses over the years

Fergie's frocks are magnificent...

...
Sarah, the Duchess of York's best ever evening dresses over the years
You're reading

Sarah, the Duchess of York's best ever evening dresses over the years

1/14
Next

Royal Style Watch: Queen Letizia, Duchess Meghan and Queen Maxima lead our regal fash-pack this week
Sarah Ferguson wearing a long white dress with gold detail in Dubai
1/14

It's no secret that Sarah, the Duchess of York has a stellar sense of style; whether she's on mother-of-the-bride duty, or out shopping with her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, we're always impressed with her sartorial looks. But we have to say, it's her red carpet dresses that really stand out from the crowd. The former wife of Prince Andrew doesn't play it safe with her style - she doesn't choose long black evening gowns or simple designs for every occasion, she likes colour, she likes bling, she likes lace and she's partial to a va-va-voom sexy number from time to time. Ready to check out Fergie's fanciest frocks?

 

It'll be all white on the night

When Sarah wore this exquisite white evening gown to a Dubai gala in December 2017, we oohed and aahed over the gold embellishment.

 

OOH! You've got to see Sarah's sheer black dress with fitted bodice

Sarah Ferguon wearing a long red dress
2/14

Lady in red

Sarah Ferguson loves a red dress - it matches her hair (and the red carpet!) perfectly, we have to say. For the 'Filming Italy Sardegna Festival' gala dinner at Forte Village Resort in Italy, Sarah opted for this red gown by Tiziana Rocca which she teamed with a statement clutch bag and diamond drop earrings.

 

SEE NEXT: The royals and their quirkiest handbags!

Sarah Ferguson wearing a long green dress
3/14

Terrific in teal

Another exotic location, here's Sarah Ferguson in Rome when she attended the ABB FIA Formula E Gala Dinner hosted by Bulgari at Villa Miani. With its embellished shoulder detail, and flattering draped cowl neck, this could be on of our favourites from her wardrobe.

 

NEWS: Is Sarah launching her own lifestyle brand?

Sarah Ferguson wearing a long red dress
4/14

Ravishing in red

When Sarah attended the British Heart Foundation's 'The Beating Hearts Ball' she chose one of her favourite dresses for the occasion - this floor-length red number. Don't you just love it?

 

PICS: When royals are ravishing in red dresses! ALL the best style moments

Sarah Ferguson wearing a long black dress
5/14

Chic with a capital C

How exquisite is this dress?! With the caped sleeves, the interesting neckline, and the flattering silhouette - we need it in our wardrobe and stat! The event she attended was the BFI and IWC Luminous Gala at The Guildhall in 2017.

 

VIDEO: The chicest royal wedding mother-of-the-brides

Sarah Ferguson wearing a sequin evening dress
6/14

Party time

Another day, another visit to Rome. When Sarah attended Ca' Del Bosco at CFN she opted for this stunning navy sparkle number.

 

MORE: Royal party dresses! See Duchess Kate, Meghan and Princess Beatrice in head-to-toe sequins

Sarah Ferguson wearing a long black dress with a low neck
7/14

What a sweetheart

A sweetheart neckline is perfect for women with a large bust, so Sarah opted for a great design when she attended a performance Of 'Wind In The Willows' at London Palladium on in 2017.  

 

VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson’s best style moments over the years

Sarah Ferguson wearing a long orange evening dress
8/14

Orange is the new black

When Sarah attended amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in France, she looked the best she has ever looked in this orange v-neck gown.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a long black dress
9/14

Gorgeous and glitzy

You just can't beat a glitzy frock, and thanks to the diamond-encrusted spaghetti straps on's simple black dress, she looked ready to hit the dance floor. Sarah was showing her support at the 2011 Women For Women International Gala at The Museum of Modern Art in New York.

 

SEE: The royal ladies and their favourite party shoes

Sarah Ferguson wearing a velvet dress at the Golden Globe Awards
10/14

Luxe velvet

Did you know that Sarah Ferguson is a red carpet-regular at the Golden Globes?! She has been a fair few times. The former wife of Prince Andrew looked incredible when she mingled with the A-list in green velvet back in 2010.

 

PHOTOS! Royals wearing velvet

Sarah Ferguson wearing a sexy dress
11/14

Swit swoo

This corset number is giving us major Madonna vibes when Sarah attended an event with Kanye West. The 2006 New York bash saw Sarah rock a whole new look.

 

MORE: Are these the most risqué outfits the royals have ever worn?

Sarah Ferguson wearing a long white dress
12/14

Wonderful in white

We've gone through the archives with this look! When Sarah attended the 65th American Ballet Theater Spring Gala at Metropolitan Opera House in New York, she looked like she could be heading down the aisle again. Beautiful!

Sarah Ferguson wearing a lace dress at the Golden Globes
13/14

Lush in lace

The glam hair, the long gloves, the tight lace dress - this is one hell of a look Sarah was serving at the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards. We approve.

 

LACE 101: Let these royals give you a lesson in how to wear lace

Old photo of Sarah Ferguson pregnant with Princess Beatrice
14/14

And don't forget this one!

We can't document Sarah's best red carpet looks and not show you this photo of Sarah and her then-husband Prince Andrew when they attended a gala charity performance of Barry Humphries' show 'Back With A Vengeance' in 1988. She was pregnant with Princess Beatrice at the time. Oh, we can't get over this one.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries