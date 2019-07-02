Duchess Kate's most gorgeous Wimbledon outfits to get us through self-isolation

The Duchess of Cambridge never fails to amaze with her elegant sense of style whenever she is spotted out and about at public events, and Wimbledon is no exception! The 2020 tennis championships are unfortunately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so while we won't be able to catch a glimpse of Kate this year, we can reminisce about some of her most memorable outfits.
Kate, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – a patronage she took over from the Queen – has rocked some seriously gorgeous looks over the years, from vibrant colour-pop dresses to floaty frocks. The down-to-earth Duchess has also been spotted in a variety of high-street and designer pieces, ranging from L.K. Bennett to Alexander McQueen. Keep scrolling to take a look back at some of Kate’s best ever Wimbledon fashion looks…