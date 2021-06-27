17 times Kate Middleton stunned with her iconic Wimbledon outfits

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
The real reason Kate Middleton loves wearing green - a colour expert reveals all
-
9 times royal ladies surprised in daring bodycon dresses
-
Royals rocking jeans: see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in dressed-down mode
-
Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
From the intricate updo to the Chelsea blow dry, and the much-loved ponytail, take a look at the Duchess of Cambridge's best ever hairstyles...
-
Meghan Markle's go-to summer style staples - from designer sunglasses to panama hats
The Duchess of Sussex has described herself as a classic California girl in the past, and we reckon summer is definitely her season.With that in mind,...