Johnny and co donate wages to Heath's daughter Matilda

18 AUGUST 2008

In a touching tribute to late actor Heath Ledger, Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell and Jude Law have asked for the salaries from their new film to go to the Australian star's daughter, Matilda.



The Hollywood trio were brought in to complete Heath's final film, the fantasy epic The Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus, after the 28-year-old passed away in January.



Their moving gesture came over concerns for the future of the actor's two-year-old daughter, who lives with her mum, Heath’s Brokeback Mountain co-star Michelle Williams.



The Dark Knight actor's will did not include the youngster as it was drawn up before she was born.



"They didn't take money - it goes to Heath's daughter," confirmed The Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus director Terry Gilliam. "That's extraordinary. And wonderful and when you're part of that, you think, 'Ah, this is maybe why I went into the movies in the beginning'."