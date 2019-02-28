New movies to see in March: The best films out this month Save us a seat!

Spring is in the air and with it brings a slew of new films coming to a cinema near you; there's something for everyone out in March, from thrillers to action-packed extravaganzas and family favourites too. Here's the best new films hitting cinemas across the UK in March.

The Aftermath – out 1 March

Set in postwar Germany in 1946, Keira Knightley portrays Rachael Morgan, who arrives in the ruins of Hamburg to be reunited with her British colonel husband, in charge of rebuilding the city. As they make their way to their new home, Rachael discovers her husband has agreed to share the house with its previous owners – a German widower and his daughter.

What They Had – out 1 March

Bridget (Hilary Swank) returns to her home town of Chicago with her rebellious daughter following her mother's escalating dementia. With her father and brother in conflict too, long-simmering family drama soon comes to the surface.

Captain Marvel – out 8 March

The first ever female-led superhero film hits cinemas early March, and stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, who becomes Captain Marvel after the Earth is caught in a conflict between two alien worlds.

Everybody Knows – out 8 March

This Spanish psychological thriller sees real-life married couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem take the lead; the plot follows Laura (Cruz) who returns to her childhood hometown outside Madrid for a wedding – but the trip brings a lot of secrets out in the open.

Fisherman's Friends – out 15 March

This British feelgood film is based on the true story an 8-piece Cornish singing group, Fisherman's Friends, who were discovered and then signed to a major record label.

Under The Silver Lake – out 15 March

Set in LA, Andrew Garfield plays Sam, a young man interested in conspiracy theories. He sets out to investigate the disappearance of his neighbour Sarah (Riley Keough) only to find himself in the centre of a dangerous, enormous conspiracy.

What Men Want – out 15 March

Remember the Mel Gibson movie What Women Want? Imagine that but the other way around – Taraji P. Henson is a sports agent who's constantly left out by her male colleagues. Until she is able to hear men's thoughts, and races to be the next big hot shot.

Us – out 22 March

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Us stars Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss and follows a family who are confronted by a terrorising group of doppelgangers.

Dumbo – out 29 March

Combining the classic tale of the Disney favourite with Tim Burton's imaginative directing skills, the live-action adventure of Dumbo is set to be a family favourite, if something of a tearjerker!