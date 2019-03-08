What is Celebrity Bake Off star Rylan Clark-Neal's net worth? Just how much is Rylan worth?

Rylan Clark-Neal shot to fame in 2012 when he came in fifth place on The X Factor, and since then his television career has gone from strength to strength. Popular with viewers, Rylan has appeared on a number of shows throughout the past decade, including Celebrity Big Brother, which he won in 2013. Until the show was axed in 2018, Rylan worked as a TV presenter on Channel 5's Big Brother's Bits on the Side. Other TV gigs have included Daybreak and This Morning. As well as presenting, Rylan – born Ross Richard Clark - has also worked in the past as a part-time model since he was aged 16, which is when he decided to adopt the name Rylan to stand out from the crowd. The television star has even been in a number of tribute bands, including one for Take That and Westlife, during his time in Ibiza.

Ryan Clark-Neal has had a successful TV career

What is Rylan Clark-Neal's net worth?

As a result of Rylan's success career, the 30-year-old has an estimated net worth of £5million, according to website Celebrity Net Worth. The star has earnt his fortune through lucrative television work, mainly hosting Big Brother's Bit on the Side and This Morning. Rylan has also appeared on shows including Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Tipping Point. Rylan also has his own Saturday afternoon show on Radio 2, titled Rylan on Saturday, and he has covered for presenters including Zoe Ball in the past. Most recently, he has signed up to take part in the Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

MORE: Rumoured Strictly Come Dancing contestants

Rylan Clark-Neal on This Morning

Rylan started presenting on This Morning in 2014, starting off as a gossip presenter, and due to his popularity, soon became a main relief presenter. He has regularly filled in for presenters when they have been off, notably co-hosting with Ruth Langsford when Eamonn Holmes was off for ten weeks following his hip replacement. Rylan has also hosted with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes. Although he decided to take a break from the show in 2017, he returned in August 2018.

Rylan has been a regular on This Morning since 2014

Rylan Clark-Neal's relationship

The X Factor finalist has been married to policeman Dan Clark-Neal since 2015. Rylan's wedding was a star-studded affair, and was attended by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, Katie Price, Emma Willis and Steps star Claire Richardson, who acted as a bridesmaid. Since marrying Dan, Rylan became a stepdad to 19-year-old Cameron. The pair have a close relationship and Rylan regularly speaks about him during his hosting duties.

MORE: Anton du Beke shares adorable snap with toddler twins

Rylan Clark-Neal on the X Factor

Rylan has come a long way since his X Factor audition days – and looks almost unrecognisable too! The 30-year-old shot to our screens back in 2012 as a then 23-year-old, who impressed the judges with his performance. Rylan rocked long, blonde hair extensions for the performance, and was quick to tell judge Rita Ora that it wasn’t his natural hair. During his audition, Rylan opened up about his appearance, telling the cameras about the work he had done to perfect his looks. He said: "I had my hair done, my tan done, teeth whitening, straightened my hair, had my eyebrows done. All my money goes on what I look like, if I can't eat, then I can't eat. At least I've got my foundation colour matching."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.