Piers Morgan reveals whether he will return as a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Piers Morgan has opened up about whether he'd ever return to Britain's Got Talent, and teased Simon Cowell that he would return if the judge wants the show's ratings to be boosted. Chatting on Good Morning Britain, the TV presenter said: "When were the highest ratings for Britain's Got Talent in its... how many series now, 13? Oh I remember, it's when I was on it. 20.3 million people watched the Susan Boyle final. It's about half that now!"

He continued: "Simon, I'm available to boost those ratings. If you wanna get a bit of the old GMB magic, just write a big cheque baby and I'll be there." However, Simon has previously opened up about whether he'd invite Piers back, telling Best magazine: "No, that's never going to happen. We all genuinely get on really well. We are just all very comfortable with each other. If I am honest, I just can't imagine changing the panel." Britain's Got Talent will be back on our screens on Saturday 6 April, and will mark Ant and Dec's return to television as a duo after Ant took a prolonged break in 2018 to focus on his treatment from alcohol and painkiller addiction.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview with The Guardian, Dec admitted that he considered going solo following Ant's drink driving arrest in March 2018, saying: "I'd be lying if I said the thought hadn't crossed my mind. Of course I thought about it. Ant went away, and he had a lot of work to do on himself. He had a lot of thinking to do. Equally, I did. I thought about every eventuality and every permutation. Ultimately, the number one thing I wanted to happen was that Ant came back and he was healthy and happy, and we got our relationship back on track and we carried on. That's the thing that makes me the happiest, working together."

