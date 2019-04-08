Danny Dyer flirts with the Duchess of Cornwall at the Olivier Awards Cheeky!

Danny Dyer reached out to the Duchess of Cornwall at the Olivier Awards, joking that he would join her in her royal balcony while her husband, Prince Charles, was absent during the evening. Chatting while presenting an award, Danny addressed Camilla, saying: "Shout out to the Duchess [of Cornwall] up there. No Charlie tonight I see. I'll pop up and see you later."

Danny joked about hanging out with Camilla

The Duchess appeared to have a great time during the lavish show, and congratulated the award recipients backstage. Chatting to ITV, the Best Actress award winner Patsy Ferran opened up about her conversation with the royal, saying: "She asked if it was a big surprise that I won an award, and I said it was a massive, huge surprise. I wasn't expecting it at all. She said she thought I did very well with dealing with my surprise. I've never done that, I've never met royalty before. So it's quite a night to remember isn't it? I just don't associate myself with that world. So to find myself speaking in front of a group of people that I've watched for years on stage and screen is kind of weird, and quite alarming. I am going to go for a drink."

The Duchess looked fabulous at the Royal Albert Hal event in a navy blue, off-the-shoulder ball gown that had an exaggerated neckline and a flowing, tailored shape. The royal carried a coordinating navy blue clutch bag and accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings. The royal (and Danny Dyer) were joined by a host of celebrity guests including Kevin and Joanne Clifton, who shared their excitement about it with fans on their social media channels. Kevin wrote: "HONOURED to be presenting the 'Best Theatre Choreographer' at the @olivierawards 2019 with @realjoanneclifton!"

