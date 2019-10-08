I'm a Celebrity 2019: who's rumoured to appear on this year's show? Ant McPartlin will once again join Dec

We still have a bit of a wait until I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens, but there's plenty to look forward to in this year's show – not least the fact that Ant will once again be hosting alongside Dec. Show bosses have been busy in recent weeks cobbling together a stellar, star-studded line-up for 2019's trip Down Under, and although nothing is official just yet, we've done a little digging and compiled a list of all the celebrities you may well see on your screen come winter.

Nadine Coyle

It's been reported that ITV bosses are eager to get the Girls Aloud singer signed up to the show. Nadine, 34, has long been rumoured to have fallen out with her old bandmate, Cheryl Cole, 36, and the prospect of Nadine spilling the beans on their feud will no doubt be exciting to I'm A Celeb producers. In September, Derry-born Nadine revealed that she rarely speaks to her old Girls Aloud bandmates, telling presenter Lucy Kennedy: "The band broke up and I didn’t socialise with the girls anyway, even when I was in the band. We just have very different personalities as well."

MORE: Kimberley Walsh admits she has grown apart from her Girls Aloud bandmates

Piers Morgan

Love him or loathe him – it's safe to say that the British public would love to see journalist Piers Morgan enjoying a lunch of wriggly bugs while Ant and Dec look on in hysterics. Piers previously declared that it would take a whopping fee of £10million to get him in the jungle, and of course he'd have to take some significant time out of his daytime job – co-presenting Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid. Speaking of Susanna, Dec once told her: "There is a guy who sits in this seat next to you who has said he would do it for a certain amount... Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it."

MORE: Piers Morgan shocks Strictly pair with awkward question

Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika was directly asked about rumours that she'd be appearing on this year's I'm a Celebrity when she made a guest appearance on Loose Women earlier in October. The 52-year-old donned a camouflage jacket for her appearance, which prompted panellist Kaye Adams to ask: "Are you wearing camouflage because you're going into the jungle by any chance?" Ruth Langsford even told Ulrika: "That's the rumour that you're going into the jungle." Mother-of-four Ulrika played coy, responding: "Yes, the rumour made its way to me as well - somebody said and my kids were really excited and I said, 'Couldn't I do something like Strictly?' And they went, 'No, that's for old people', which is rude, but no, I don't know anything about the jungle, hate to dispel that myth."

MORE: Exclusive: Ulrika Jonsson on her pride and heartache at daughter Bo flying the nest to become a Norland nanny

Olivia Attwood

In September, The Only Way is Essex star told the Daily Star that: "There have been conversations with I’m a Celebrity. It’s ongoing. It would be my dream to do the jungle. I’ve made no qualms about that. It’s such an iconic show." The 28-year-old also added that her appearance on ITV's spin-off show, Extra Camp, had made her want to compete in the Ant and Dec fronted show even more. Olivia continued: "Going out there gave me a taste for it. I got to do a trial, which was amazing. I think if I got to go on the show I would surprise people. I’m more of a tomboy than people think. Just because you look a certain way doesn’t mean you can’t eat a spider."

Richard Madeley

We'd love to see Richard and his straight-talking ways storm the jungle and hosts Ant and Dec even said that the Richard and Judy presenter was being "tracked down". That said, 63-year-old Richard recently made an appearance on Channel 4's reality TV hit The Circle - in which he played a 27-year-old young woman called Judy - so the dad-of-two has already had his fair share of reality TV in the last couple of months.

Alan Halsall

Corrie actor Alan Halsall has played Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap since 1998 and sent fans into a frenzy in September when he teased an I'm a Celeb appearance on his Instagram. The 37-year-old actor shared a snap of himself sitting on a cliff edge amongst lush green foliage, kitted out in blue hiking gear. The father-of-one also added the caption: "It's a jungle out there," and fans were quick to let Alan know that they'd love to see him hunting for gold stars Down Under. One wrote: "Oh yes, can’t wait to see you in the jungle!" with another adding: "Fabulous news! I'll definitely be watching now."

Roman Kemp

The Capital FM DJ is reportedly being considered for a jungle spot thanks to his showbiz credentials, and the fact that he'll no doubt have a backlog of celebrity encounters to talk about on the contest. Not only is Roman, 26, a prime-time host on one of the most popular radio shows in the UK, but he's also incredibly well-connected behind-the-scenes – his godfather is none other than the late George Michael.

Duncan James

It's been reported that Blue's Duncan James has already signed an I'm a Celeb Deal and will be appearing on the ITV show. The 41-year-old suffers from an extreme fear of snakes, a fact that show bosses will no doubt have a field day with. TV gold imminent!

Jamie Laing

The Made in Chelsea star is a favourite to appear on I'm a Celebrity after he was forced to drop out of this year's Strictly after sustaining an injury. Jamie, 30, didn't rule out an Australia appearance when speaking on This Morning. The entrepreneur told presenter Phillip Schofield that his foot would take around eight weeks to heal, adding: "Can I skate? Hey, there we go. Ready for it. Oh, the jungle, let me do all of them. Just one to the next."

Myles Stephenson

Myles was a winner on 2017's X Factor alongside his fellow Rak-Su bandmates and has long been rumoured to be appearing on I'm a Celebrity. Prior to his split from Celebrity Big Brother star Gabby Allen, Myles had a hectic schedule, however now that he's single his diary is said to have significantly freed up, making a jungle appearance highly likely.

Lucy Fallon

The Corrie star is allegedly in I'm a Celeb talks, but will 23-year-old Lucy be able to swap the comforts of her gorgeous home for the bug-filled jungle? In September HELLO! took a look at the Corrie star's stylist interiors, and it's filled with everything from giant, comfy sofas piled with plush cushions, sprawling, open-plan spaces and perhaps the prettiest patterned wallpaper we've ever seen. We certainly wouldn't be up for the trade…

James Haskell

Rugby star James Haskell retired from the sport in May, after an impressive 77 appearances for England. According to The Sun, 34-year-old James has since been approached by I'm a Celeb bosses and has received a "decent" offer fee. However, James' appearance is far from confirmed, as in August the ex-Ruby star announced that he had plans to pursue a career in Mixed Martial Arts and that his first MMA performance will be in the USA during the first half of 2020, which would of course conflict with ITV's schedule.

Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya, who won GBBO in 2015, recently appeared on Lorraine Kelly's morning chat show and told the host: "I'd love to do the jungle though, if I was offered. I like being dirty and mucky and like the idea of living in the outdoors, flying out the planes." The mother-of-three also told the Huffington Post that she could handle even the grimmest of Bushtucker Trials, adding that she'd "love" to take part in the tropical series.

Jennifer Metcalfe

The Hollyoaks actress is hotly tipped to enter the Australian jungle earlier this year. The doting mum-of-one is to be written out of the Chester-set soap in October, which would free up her calendar nicely for a stint on the hit ITV show. The Sun reported that Jennifer's Hollyoaks character Mercedes McQueen will be dramatically killed off in an autumn episode, with show boss Bryan Kirkwood telling the paper: "This has been the year of Mercedes terrible decisions and there’s no one better in soap at making terrible decisions and we love her."

Summer Monteys-Fullam

It's been a bumpy summer for Summer, who split from beau Paul Hollywood in July after two years of dating. On Instagram, the 24-year-old former barmaid has been seen liking posts that hint at her I'm a Celeb appearance, and her high-profile split from the GBBO judge will no doubt have increased interest in the Summer. Summer split from Paul, 53, after she was asked to sign an NDA and it was her refusal that allegedly cause the split. In August a solicitor for Paul explained that: "I asked Summer to sign an NDA as is standard practice in order to protect Paul's family and their private lives. Summer insisted that she had no intention of selling any stories to the press and declined. I think that her refusal to discuss or sign it caused concern, understandably, so it's not entirely surprising that they have gone their separate ways."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.