Christmas is in full swing over at the This Morning studios, and on Thursday the main man himself even paid a visit! Holly Willoughby took to Instagram with a sweet snap of herself standing next to Santa Claus, and added the caption: "Me and the big guy…" Needless to say, fans were delighted and many of the mother-of-three's followers left sweet comments beneath the snap.

One wrote: "Awww, best photo ever!" Another cheekily added: "I've always wondered what Mrs Claus looked like!" But most of Holly's fans left comments telling her how smitten they were with her gorgeous red dress, and many replied to the photo saying: "Love your dress!" Another kind follower even went so far as to say: "This is the loveliest dress ever!"

Holly shared the snap on Instagram

Thursday marked Holly's last day hosting This Morning before the Christmas break, and it seems the 38-year-old wanted to look as Christmassy as possible on her final day. Sharing a photo of her bright red dress on Instagram earlier in the day, she wrote: "Final day of term before we break up for Christmas… so obviously I've dressed as Mrs Santa Claus…"

The doting mum was styled on Thursday by Angie Smith – who is Holly's go to fashion stylist – and opted for a dress by Suzannah London. The presenter matched her bold dress with equally bold red lips, and pulled the look together with a pair of black heels.

As for the statement dress, it's still in stock, but it will cost you a hefty £1,735.01. On Suzannah London's site, it's described as being a: "Beautiful structured deepest intense red Italian wool crepe dress." The description continues: "The Alice is inspired by an early 1950s silhouette. The structured dress has a wide neck and puff shoulder and elegant slim sleeves. This perfect longline silhouette which is cut as a long midi length is designed with special occasions in mind."

