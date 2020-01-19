Who is Dancing on Ice's Vanessa Bauer? All you need to know The skater has been on the show since 2017

She recently sustained an injury after falling head-first into the ice, pulling out of the show last-minute, but now Dancing on Ice star Vanessa Bauer is back and ready to take on the competition again. The pro skater is partnered up with the star of dance troupe Diversity, Perri Keily, but who is Vanessa? Here's all you need to know about the dancer and skater…

WATCH: Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

Early life

Vanessa was born in Berlin, Germany in 1996 and started skating from a young age, becoming the junior pairs champion at the 2013 German Figure Skating Championships. Prior to joining the ITV skating show, the 23-year-old worked as a performer and skater on many cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas.

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt posts heartfelt tribute to skating partner and new boyfriend Kevin Kilbane

Vanessa joined the ITV show in 2017

Vanessa likes to keep her family life private, but she did recently share some pictures of her family with her followers. The post, which marked her mum's birthday, shared intimate details on her family and her upbringing. The skater wrote: "I want to encourage people and especially kids who grow up in poor social conditions like myself that really anything is possible when you put in the effort required for your dreams." She continued: "My parents raised me and my brother with absolutely nothing. Always living off SOCIAL WELFARE and my figure skating coaching dependent on people who saw how dedicated I’ve always been … I know how hard it is, but never stop hustling, stay grounded and most importantly never forget your roots."

Dancing on Ice journey

Towards the end of 2017, it was announced that Vanessa would be joining Dancing on Ice as part of the professional skaters and took to the ice for the first time in January 2018. The skater was paired up with former X Factor star Jake Quickenden and the pair went on to win the competition. Towards the end of 2018, it was announced that Vanessa would be partnered with former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson for the January 2019 show. The pair sailed through the competition and came in second place.

Vanessa is currently partnered up with Diversity star Perri

For the show's twelfth series, Vanessa has teamed up with star of Diversity and former Britain's Got Talent champ, Perri Kiely. Although the skater suffered an injury after falling on the ice, Vanessa confirmed that she was able to skate again on her Instagram, writing: "Finally been given the green light to skate again. Thanks so much for all of your get well messages that meant a lot."

Relationships

After meeting on the show, Vanessa and Wes were in the centre of romance rumours. Although the reports were never confirmed, many believed they were dating due to both parties ending previous relationships. Vanessa broke up with her then boyfriend Louis Nathaniel before the show started, and Wes ended his relationship with then girlfriend and fellow Islander, Megan Barton-Hanson.

Vanessa and fitness instructor Rory McCall

Since then, Vanessa has been linked to model and fitness instructor Rory McCall. Although it's unclear whether they are still an item, as the pair haven't been pictured together since October 2019, Vanessa has previously posted pictures of the two enjoying trips abroad and glam events together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.