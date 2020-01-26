Maura Higgins might have found fame as one of the contestants on Love Island in 2019 – but how much do you really know about the Dancing on Ice's star’s personal life? The 29-year-old left the ITV dating show with a brand new boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, and the pair have been happily coupled up ever since. But what about her past romances? HELLO! Online investigates…

Maura Higgins on breaking the Dancing on Ice 'curse'

James Finnegan

While Maura might have gained a reputation in the villa with her forward approach to finding love, the brunette beauty had only had one long-term partner before appearing on the show. She was at one time engaged to Irish car salesman James Finnegan. The couple, who were together for nine years in total, met at school in Balymahon and got engaged in 2013 when Maura was 23 years old. But four years later, they still hadn't tied the knot, and ultimately their romance fizzled out in 2017.

At the time, Maura's modelling was on the rise, taking her to far-flung destinations like Dubai, and she was also working as a ring girl in the UK. According to The Sun Online, Maura stayed with James as her career took off, but her busy schedule and time apart eventually took a toll on their relationship.

Maura Higgins was previously engaged to James Finnegan

Shane McGuigan

In between ending her romance with James and appearing on Love Island, it has been reported that Maura dated Barry McGuigan's son Shane – a British boxing coach. The pair are said to have met in May 2018 when she worked as a ring girl for William Hill. Distance is said to have played a big part in the end of their relationship, with Maura based in her native Ireland, and Shane busy running his boxing gym in London.

Curtis Pritchard

Maura was one of the stand-out stars of Love Island 2019. Having made no secret of her desire for Tommy Fury, she went on to find love with his best friend, Curtis Pritchard. The couple, who ended the show in fourth place, have seen their relationship go from strength-to-strength since returning to the UK - despite enduring numerous split reports. Since leaving the villa, Curtis and Maura have both enjoyed huge success in their respective careers, which has meant spending time apart. But their next project will see the pair team up together – and they couldn’t be happier.

The star has been dating Curtis Pritchard since their Love Island appearance

The couple will be the official Red Carpet Social Media Hosts at the NTA's on 28 January. Appearing on This Morning this week, Curtis remarked: "It's good to work together as we don't get to see each other that much, so doing something like this is lovely." Maura further revealed that the pair will be in matching attire on the night – provided she likes the dress she has chosen. "I don't have it yet but I'm hoping when I get it, it will fit ok, I'm leaving it very late!" she admitted. "She sent me a picture and said, 'Curtis can you get a suit that matches this?' I'm working on it," the pro dancer revealed. "We have to be matching!" concluded Maura.