Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, are currently pushing themselves and impressing viewers on the second series of Breaking Dad, in which the pair travel around the world while taking part of all sorts of daring tasks. But did you know that The Chase presenter also has a daughter? Find out everything you need to know about Bradley's eldest child here…

Who is Hayley Walsh?

Hayley is Barney's older half-sister, and was born in 1982. While it looks like Hayley has a great relationship with her stepmum, Donna Derby, Bradley shares her from a previous relationship with Debby Parker. The 38-year-old currently lives in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend, Tom, and their pet pooch, Ned. She is very close to her family, and often shares snaps of her little brother and her parents to celebrate birthdays as well as Mother's Day and Father's Day on Instagram.

Hayley and Barney's sibling bond

Hayley and Barney clearly get along very well, despite their 15-year age gap. Hayley regularly shares snaps of her younger brother on Instagram, and sent him a sweet 21st birthday message back in 2018, writing: "Happy 21st Barns!!! Hope you’re having a blast in China, you deserve it all and more, we are all so proud of you xx Love you mate." She also shared a snap of Barney with their grandma, writing: "Happy 80th Nanny mags! @maggiebwalsh Happy travels little Bruvs @barneycpwalsh."

What is Hayley Walsh's job?

While Barney is clearly following Barney's footsteps in the entertainment industry, Hayley has gone down a different road altogether! Her Instagram has revealed that she is a MAR reflexologist, and was trained at the London School of Reflexology. Reflexology is a type of massage that can help with energy levels, the central nervous system and with sleep disorders, along with much more. Hayley has an Instagram account dedicated to her work, as well as another one for her personal snaps!

