Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden and Ruth Jones break silence over show’s future

After Gavin and Stacey's Christmas special was left on the cliffhanger, fans have been desperate to hear whether the popular sitcom would be coming back for more episodes - and the show's creators, James Corden and Ruth Jones, have finally hinted about the series' future. Ahead of the show airing from the very start on Saturday night, find out what they had to say...

Chatting to Metro about the incredible success of the Christmas special, which was watched by 18.5million people, they said: "It's mind-blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can't get our heads around it, what a massive compliment. We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next."

The BBC are clearly also keen for the show to come back, as the Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore added: "These incredible viewing figures demonstrate the power of British comedy and the love for Gavin and Stacey. I want to thank James and Ruth for this gem and like everyone I'm longing to find out what happens next."

The Christmas special saw the Shipman and West families meet up in Barry to celebrate their special day, where Smithy introduces his soon-to-be fiancée, Sonia, to the family. However, it's clear that Sonia doesn't really fit in with the family, and after she heads home Nessa admits to Smithy that she is in love with him, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger after she proposes. Fans were shocked by the final moments on the episode, with one writing: "James Corden I respect what you’re doing in America but unfortunately I am going to need you to take an extended leave from late late show to be in Barry Island filming Season 4 of #GavinandStacey which is your own fault for that cliffhanger." Another person added: "The best cliffhanger in British tv history EVER i’m going to spend the rest of my life thinking about this."

