Eamonn Holmes gave his pet dog Maggie a cuddle while chatting about her adoption on Monday. The This Morning presenter encouraged his fans to adopt animals rather than buy them, and opened up about his own experience rescuing Maggie.

He explained on Instagram Stories: "I think of how we adopted her, we rescued her from the Dog's Trust... Our son Jack, who would have been eight, he so wanted a dog, so we went down to the Dog's Trust and I see this beautiful little black doggie and I thought, 'That's really nice,' so I took some video and showed it to Ruth, and she said, 'I'm not sure, we'll have to go and see the dog,' so we went and the dog was gone. The dog was adopted, naturally enough."

Eamonn opened up about his pet dog Maggie

He continued: "Then we went back again two weeks later and [as we were leaving] one of the handlers who came through the door had a little black dog on the lead. She jumped on our son Jack who fell to his knees and I said, 'That looks like the dog I saw two weeks ago,' and she said, 'Magdelene? She was adopted but then the lady who adopted her got a full time job and couldn't keep her.' Well, we weren't leaving. We did all the papers, all the forms, and then a week later we got Maggie."

The proud pet owner added: "She's been the most wonderful, beautiful, gorgeous gift." His followers shared their own adoption stories, with one writing: "My husband got our Whippet Molly for me during one of the hardest times of my life. My mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer's aged 65 and we lost her three years ago, she was 73. My dog has helped me through this heartache." Another added: "Never a truer word spoken my lovely friend Eamonn, I couldn’t get through this without our two lovely fur babies Reggie and Margo."

