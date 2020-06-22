The Luminaries star Eve Hewson has very famous dad Have you been enjoying the new BBC drama?

Eve Hewson has been impressing viewers in her role as Anna Wetherell in BBC's new drama The Luminaries, but did you know that the actress is also Bono's daughter?

READ: Fans are all saying the same thing about The Luminaries

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the star following the show's premiere on Sunday night, with one writing: "Bono’s daughter! Good grief I feel old. #TheLuminaries," while another added: "Bono’s daughter looks just like Emily Blunt from the side, I can’t unsee it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Luminaries trailer

The star, who has also appeared in Robin Hood, has been spending lockdown while living with her family in Dalkey, Ireland, and opened up about spending quality time with her parents.

Eve has been living with her parents during lockdown

Chatting to Extra.ie, she said: "I never thought I’d find myself back living with my mum and dad at 28. Mum is ecstatic to see her four children for three meals a day. We’ve been having board-game nights, Friday-night cocktail hours and themed meals, although I don’t contribute to the cooking – I just consume and wear sombreros."

READ: Everything you need to know about BBC's The Luminaries

She previously opened up about how her parents were constantly calling her to check how she was getting on during her start into acting, previously explaining to the Irish Daily Star: "They don’t stop calling me. And they’re like, ‘When’s that audition and how did you do? And what movie are you going to do next?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, stop calling me, you’re obsessed with me!'"

Eve plays Anna in the BBC drama

She added that Bono wasn't initially keen on her career show, explaining: "It didn’t go over so well with my dad… I’ve been acting since I was 15 and my parents were just terrified. I think because they’ve been around and know what Hollywood is, especially for a woman.”