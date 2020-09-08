Gogglebox star Lee Riley's birthday heartache as he spends it apart from boyfriend Steve The Channel 4 star will appear in the new series with friend Jenny Newby

It should have been a happy day full of celebrations, but Gogglebox star Lee Riley had some heartache on his birthday after he was forced to spend it away from his boyfriend Steve Mail.

The TV star, who turned 52 on Tuesday, and his best pal Jenny Newby are currently filming scenes for the new series in their famous Hull caravan.

But due to quarantine rules to be able to participate in the show, Lee must isolate away from his beloved partner, meaning he had to leave him behind in Cyprus while he returned to the UK for filming.

Trying to bring some joy to his day though was Jenny, who wished her BFF a happy birthday on their shared Twitter account. "A big happy birthday, to my couch potato, and best friend lee have a great day much love jenny xx," she wrote alongside two sweet photos of them together.

A big happy birthday 🎉🥳🎂to my couch potato 🤣🤣and best friend lee have a great day much love jenny♥️♥️😘😘xx pic.twitter.com/dyH67g1UyP — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) September 8, 2020

Gogglebox star Lee turned 52 on Tuesday

Before Lee arrived back in the UK, Steve shared a sweet tribute to his partner of 27 years after they enjoyed a farewell meal together.

"Never tire of this peaceful and chilled idyllic hideaway thanks for a fabulous time Lee Riley safe journey back to Blighty," Steve wrote.

"Love you to the moon and back #vounikinghotelandrestaurant #cyprus2020 #gogglebox #series16."

Lee and Steve have been together for 27 years

The couple were forced to spend significant time apart during the coronavirus pandemic as Lee was unable to return to Cyprus after filming due to travel restrictions.

Fan favourites Jenny and Lee are filming the new series of Gogglebox

In May, Steve shared a photo of the pair smiling from ear to ear in a restaurant, adding the relatable caption: "Our last snap together before lockdown. Hope you can get out of England soon and come home. It’s been far too long."

Steve's followers were quick to reassure him, with one sweetly writing: "He will be there soon hunny. Look after yourself. Much love."

