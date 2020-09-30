Viewers are saying same thing about new BBC drama Life Did you watch the new series?

The first episode of BBC's Doctor Foster spin-off show, Life, aired on Tuesday evening - and viewers were not disappointed. The six-part series, which stars Victoria Hamilton, Adrian Lester amongst others, tells the story of Annabelle, who was the neighbour of Suranne Jones' character Gemma in the 2015 drama series, after she decides to leave her hometown and start her life again.

Taking to social media, fans had high praise for the new show, in particular Gail, who is played by Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman. One person tweeted: "Life on BBC One [is] Absolutely brilliant. Alison Steadman was amazing."

A second person wrote: "BBC One's #DoctorFoster spin off #LIFE was good. Steadman was great. Both worth watching. [Doctor Foster] for THE best ever dinner party speech." A third viewer added: "Looking forward to this BBC drama anything with Alison Steadman is good & it's a Doctor Foster spin off which was amazing #Life."

Fans had high praise for Alison Steadman's performance

Alison plays Gail, who is married to Henry (Peter Davison) and together they have two grown-up children as well as a young grandson. The couple have a generally happy marriage, but Henry often undermines Gail, and suddenly her life is thrown into question after a chance encounter.

Victoria Hamilton reprises the role of Anna in the show, now known as Belle

The Crown and Cobra star Victoria Hamilton will reprise her role as Belle, a Pilates instructor who is restarting her life after splitting from her husband Neil (Adam James). Her ex-husband also featured in Doctor Foster and is due to make an appearance in the spin-off.

Adrian Lester stars as David, whose marriage is shaken by his brush with temptation; and Hannah, portrayed by Melissa Johns, finds relationship is tested by the return of a former flame. Life also stars other well-known TV stars such as Hollyoaks actress Saira Choudhry, The Last Detective star Peter Davidson and Detectorists actress Rachel Stirling.

Life continues on BBC next Tuesday at 9pm.

