Where are the child stars of Hocus Pocus now?

Happy Halloween! To celebrate the year's spookiest occasion, we have checked in with the stars of possibly the most beloved scary children's film of all time, Hocus Pocus, to see what they are up to now!

READ: Stacey Solomon's show-stopping Halloween recipe is fit for Bake Off

So has Thackery Binks gotten over being a cat for centuries? Has Dani finally stopped annoying her big brother? See what the child actors are up to now…

Sean Harland Murray – Thackery Binks

Thackery Binks sent teenage hearts a-flutter (until he was turned into a cat for the rest of eternity by the three witches, of course), and in real life actor Sean Harland Murray has gone from strength-to-strength since his acting career as a youngster. The star is now best known for her role as Special Agent Timothy McGee on the hugely popular US drama NCIS, a role he originated in 2003. Sean married Carrie James and the pair have two children, a daughter named Caitlyn, 11, and an eight-year-old named River.

Vinessa Shaw – Allison

The 42-year-old has been hugely successful since playing the confident love interest of Max, Allison, in the spooky film. Since Hocus Pocus, Vinessa has gone on to star in Ladybugs, 40 Days and 40 Nights and Stanley Kubrick's Eye Wide Shut. Vinessa is now starring as Kate McPherson in Ray Donovan.

Thora Birch – Dani Dennison

Thora was a prominent child star, with roles in Patriot Games and All I Want for Christmas as well as Hocus Pocus. However, the actress who plays Max's irritating little sister Dani in the Halloween film broke out into stardom as playing Jane Burnham in American Beauty, and was nominated for a BAFTA for the role. After 2012, Thora took a break from acting, resuming in 2018 with indie films including Above Suspicion.

Omri Katz – Max Dennison

Omri starred in a series of films as a child, including the role of John Ross Ewing III in Dallas. He was only in a handful of projects after Hocus Pocus, including one episode of Freaks and Geeks and General Hospital, and has since retired from acting. The former child star regularly meets up with his old cast mates for reunions though, adorable!

MORE: Halloween special: Top picks for spooky streaming on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime

MORE: How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home for Halloween

MORE: 3 spook-tacular recipes to make at home with the kids this Halloween

Amanda Shepherd – Emily Binks

Amanda had a small role as Thackery Binks' little sister who was killed by the witches so they could stay young. The child star had appeared in plenty of adverts and just missed out on Kirsten Dunst's role in Interview with a Vampire, but has since quit acting and is working as a real estate agent.

Speaking about the role, which was long thought to be played by another actress, Amanda said: "[The mix-up] never really bothered me, but it bothered all the people around me. They'd say 'Amanda, this girl from YouTube is trying to steal your identity!' I would just laugh."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.