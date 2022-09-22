Best Hocus Pocus gift ideas this Halloween: Witches brew to toys & pyjamas

Megan Bull
The best Hocus Pocus gift ideas for Halloween. From witches brew to toys and pyjamas, celebrate the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ with a witch-themed gift.
The Sanderson sisters are set to return for Halloween, and with their spellbinding sequel soon to drop on Disney+ we've created a seriously spooky gift guide for all of you witches and warlocks.
RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler return in Hocus Pocus 2 trailer - and it looks brilliant
From witches brew to toys, pyjama sets, bath salts and more, what better way to celebrate All Hallows Eve than with a trick or treat from HELLO's Hocus-Pocus-inspired round-up? It's almost the witching hour after all…
WATCH: Hocus Pocus 2 first trailer
MORE: Where are the child stars of Hocus Pocus now?
DISCOVER: 7 horror films guaranteed to give you sleepless nights
Hocus Pocus Cuffed Pyjama Set, £32, Simply Be
These Hocus Pocus PJs are practically flying off of the shelves right now!
Witches Brew White Hot Chocolate, £9.95, Fortnum & Mason
Thanks to Fortnum & Mason you can whip up your very own witches brew, or to be specific, a witches brew white hot chocolate. Coloured with spirulina, this wicked recipe even bubbles with an evil green glow.
It's Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus Shirt, from £10.19, Etsy
Whip up a pumpkin spice latte and get comfy in this Hocus Pocus T-shirt before you sit down to watch the sequel – Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker would be proud.
Hocus Pocus Bath Salts, £10, ASOS
Create a colourful bath worthy of a witch's brew with this collection of bath salts from ASOS.
Witches' Brew Candle, £27.99, Yankee Candle
The spicy sweet aroma of exotic patchouli will cast a captivating spell on your next victim.
Sanderson Witch Museum Sweatshirt, from £10.03, Etsy
Every Hocus Pocus fan needs a Sanderson Witch Museum Sweatshirt – and for just £10 you can grab one from Etsy.
Witches Brew Black Cauldron Mug, £8.29, Etsy
Pour your magical potions into this black cauldron mug – bubble, bubble, toil and trouble!
Winifred Sanderson Pop Figure, £16.99, Fun.co.uk
Does it get more iconic than Winifred Sanderson? Fans of the sinister sorceress can add this POP! Disney figure to their collection – plus you can shop for Mary and Sarah Sanderson figures too if you want to reunite the full trio of course.
Hocus Pocus Halloween Candle, £14.99, Not on the High Street
Don't worry, if you light this candle you won't awaken the Sanderson sisters. Choose from a range of different fragrances, including candied pumpkin, orange & cinnamon, lavender & white tea and more.
It's All A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus - Hocus Pocus Outdoor Mat, from £13.86, Etsy
Transform your home into a haunted house with a Hocus Pocus doormat.
Pumpkin Halloween Charm, £30, Pandora
Halloween – but make it fashion. This pumpkin charm is the perfect spooky accessory.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.