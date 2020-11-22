A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman opens up about 'painful' year in candid post The presenter shared her thoughts on her Instagram

Jasmine Harman has opened up about her feelings over a "painful" and "disruptive" year in a candid post. Sharing on her Instagram page earlier this week, the A Place in the Sun presenter could be seen looking deep in thought in a selfie as she films abroad for the Channel 4.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo of her gorgeous family

The 45-year-old captioned the photo: "I sat watching the sunset this evening. Contemplating everything that has happened and is still going on this year. It's been unsettling, disruptive, painful at times, confusing and thought provoking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman's fabulous floral wardrobe revealed

She continued: "It got me thinking that although we have little control over things going on in the world, we can control our own responses to them. Instead of getting stressed/upset/worried/angry/frustrated etc. we can choose to react differently.

"I began to think of the things I am grateful for and there are so many. Plus I can be kind, and brave, I can be proud of so many things and people, I can believe in myself and others, I can love. I'm getting all deep and meaningful, but it was quite a profound moment!"

MORE: How A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman finished a £15k home restoration for £500

MORE: Who is A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas?

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton speaks candidly about 'airbrushing' of her scar

Jasmine shared the candid post on her Instagram

Plenty of Jasmine's followers commented underneath the post echoing the presenter's sentiments. One person wrote: "There's a lot of people doing the same Jasmine. I just hope I can still come over there myself. Might see you again on Waikiki beach."

A second person said: "Lovely thoughts are for lovely people. Stay safe and keep making wonderful programmes for us all to help keep our dreams alive." While a third commented: "It's been such a surreal year, but also an eye opener, I have personally learned a lot. I am so grateful for what I have. Roll on next year and let's be kind to everyone."

Jasmine has been fortunate to get away this summer while filming A Place in the Sun, which she has presented since 2004. The TV show is still just as popular today as it was then, and has recently started airing at primetime on Sunday evenings on Channel 4.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.