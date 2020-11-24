7 of the most dramatic moments in I'm A Celebrity over the years Safe to say there's been a tense moment or two…

While we're loving seeing the castle mates get on like a house on fire this year – we can't help but think it's only a matter of time before they begin to get on each other's nerves. And, of course, what's I'm a Celebrity without a little bit of drama over rice and beans? Take a look back at some of the most heated moments from I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! over the years…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jordan North visibly shaken before Bushtucker Trial

Edwina Currie and Kendra Wilkinson

After reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson stated to her fellow campmates back in 2014: "You should never live your life for other people, ever", former MP Edwina Currie was a little perplexed, stating: "Count me out. I don't agree with you."

Rather than leaving it as a minor disagreement, the two went on to exchange in a much bigger argument, with some choice words, too. Luckily, some fellow campmates stepped in and diffused the situation.

Edwina and Kendra eventually buried the hatchet

Janice Dickinson and Lynne Franks

This pair's feud will go down in history as one of the most memorable. The supermodel and writer came to blows during their stint in the jungle in 2007.

There wasn't much the pair didn't fight over, but in one particularly bad moment the two called each other a number of insulting names. However, the two did put their differences aside and joined forces for a couple of trials, winning some meals in the process.

Janice and Lynne during a trial in 2007

Kim Woodburn and Katie Price

In 2009, Kim Woodburn had a few choice words for glamour model Katie Price during her second stint Down Under. "You live and die for publicity and you do it well," Kim said to Katie, adding: "As Shakespeare once said, 'We fear you protesteth too much'." Ouch...

Kim and Katie often disagreed

David Van Day and Nicola McLean

In 2008, former pop star David Van Day and glamour model Nicola McLean argued about pretty much everything. After multiple arguments, Nicola eventually teased David stating: "Go into a cave and cry because you're afraid of the dark!" and then named him a snake on her departure from the jungle. Eek!

The pair had a love-hate relationship

Janet Street Porter and Brian Harvey

Loose Women panellist and Janet Street Porter was having none of East 17's Brian Harvey's bad manners back in 2004. The journalist gave the singer a good telling off when it came to his bodily habits particularly around the campfire while cooking. While many got behind Janet, Brian decided he'd have enough and eventually quit the show.

Janet Street Porter and Brian Harvey before he left the jungle

Matthew Wright and Alfonso Rebeiro

What started out as a light-hearted discussion between campmates regarding contract times, turned into a very heated discussion in 2013. After Matthew corrected Alfonso on the use of the word "maximum", Alfonso decided he'd had enough and shouted down the TV presenter. Soon after, however, things cooled off and the tension decreased.

Matthew Wright had a disagreement with Alfonso Rebeiro in the jungle

Lady Colin Campbell and Jorgie Porter

In 2015, Lady Colin Campbell and actress Jorgie Porter locked horns after a disagreement, leading Jorgie to tell Lady C while holding back the tears: "All I've said is nice things about you, and I'm just really disappointed."

Lady C in the jungle in 2015

Fortunately, it was only a matter of time before the fight was forgotten and another argument took the limelight!

