Robbie Williams has had countless number one singles, created the ultimate karaoke hit with Angels and is now father to four beautiful children with wife Ayda Field, so you would think he would have very few regrets (he did write a song called No Regrets, after all).

But now the British pop star has opened up about the one thing he wished he'd done differently in his career.

Appearing as a guest on Saturday's episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Robbie explained that he actively decided not to break America — something he now thinks he should have done.

Speaking about his decision to not pursue a career across the pond, he said: "I just thought I'm not going to promote anything, go live there and be anonymous and enjoy the spoils of what I've achieved.

"What else do I want? I got offered nice things and turned them down."

Robbie appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside David Walliams

"Now I'm 46 I'm like, 'I should have done that," he added.

Robbie appeared on the episode alongside Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams, comedians Micky Flanagan and Judi Love, as well as rapper Megan The Stallion who appeared via video call.

Robbie said he was emotional when speaking about wife Ayda Field

He performed his new lockdown-inspired Christmas single Can't Stop Christmas on the episode and spoke to host Jonathan about his experiences of self-isolating with his family: "I've got four babies now, four kids. I had my hands full [in lockdown] but it's been incredible as they now think I'm a stay at home father."

The 46-year-old spent lockdown between Los Angeles and Switzerland with Ayda and the couples' four children: Teddy, 8, Charlie, 6, Coco, 2, and newborn son Beau, who the couple welcomed in February.

"This is the first time I've been out of the house for eight or nine months. Covid has been awful, but for being a dad and having structure and being with them every day has been beautiful," he said.

The former Take That member spent lockdown with his family in LA

When quizzed about the press that credits his wife Ayda with saving his life, the former Take That member said: "I look back at 15 years of being with my wife, she did, she gave me a life. Here I am on the telly getting emotional. She absolutely did."

David Walliams, who is close friends with both Robbie and wife Ayda, added: "I would echo what you said about Ayda, you were quite miserable before you met her."

