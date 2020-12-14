Meet Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman's husband

Nicki Chapman is known and loved for her presenting on Escape to the Country and for fronting her own radio show for BBC Radio 2.

MORE: Escape the Country's Nicki Chapman opens up about devastating brain tumour diagnosis

But when the TV star and broadcaster isn't busy with her working schedule, she can be found at home with her husband. So who is Nicki married to? Find out here...

Paste⌘+V Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Escape to the Country with Kate Humble

Nicki is married to music producer and Vice President of Sony BMG International, Dave 'Shacky' Shackleton. Before Nicki's career as a presenter and radio DJ, she was known for judging on ITV talent show Pop Idol and worked as a music publicist, so it's likely that she and Dave's paths crossed in the music world. The husband and wife live together in London.

Nicki and Dave have been married for 16 years

The couple are clearly still as loved-up as before and earlier this summer recently celebrated their 16-year wedding anniversary. Although Nicki doesn't often speak out about her marriage publically, the presenter did open up about how her husband offered support after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the beginning of 2019.

MORE: Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman reunites with co-star for special reason

MORE: Escape the Country star Jonnie Irwin delights fans with gorgeous family photos

Speaking to The Brain Tumour Charity earlier this year about her diagnosis and treatment, Nicki revealed the moment she and Dave discussed the worst case scenario before her life-changing surgery.

"We signed the new Will the day before I went into hospital and that was absolutely vile - sitting across the table with the most lovely person and wiping away a tear, literally as I'm signing and it goes 'plop' on the pages in front of me, and all the while him keeping it together."

Nicki opened up about her husband's support after her brain tumour diagnosis

Nicki also opened up about the coping mechanisms that she and Dave told themselves to use while navigating her illness. She told the Daily Mail of their rule: "You can only cry for 30 seconds." Thankfully, Nicki had surgery to remove the tumour and was soon on the road to recovery.

She added: "People have been so kind and wanted to share their genuine warmth with me. It's important for me to work with The Brain Tumour Charity and share my experience to help others know that they're not alone in this."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.