Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY is a favourite to win the popular dancing competition, but has admitted that he finds it very difficult to believe in himself.

Chatting to FAULT magazine, the 21-year-old admitted that he struggles with his self-esteem, explaining: "I find it really hard to believe in myself sometimes. Even with the millions of followers and billions of streams (which is so epic btw, so crazy to even say that) that I have I still struggle to have self-confidence.

WATCH: HRVY and Janette make Strictly Come Dancing history

"I love what I do and I want to sing and perform for the rest of my life and I hope the people that support me continue to believe in me the way they do, because without them I really wouldn't be where I am today. [My personal flaw] is self-doubt and overthinking. I mean there's a lot more but those two are the big ones."

HRVY made Strictly history in week six after achieving a perfect score, the first contestant ever to do so so early in the competition. The pop star performed a beautiful routine alongside professional partner Janette Manrara, and the pair were clearly elated as the scores were read out.

HRVY and Janette are in the final

Speaking about the achievement, he added: "Dancing's become a huge part of my life, especially now I've been on strictly. I do feel like there's more pressure then there was before now I've broken a record, I feel like people may have more of an expectation.

"But all I can do is my best. I signed up to the show so I could learn and enjoy dance, and that's exactly what I've done." Do you think he'll be taking home the Glitterball trophy with Janette? We can't wait to find out!

