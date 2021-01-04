Matthew Wright shares fears his family has contracted coronavirus The TV and radio star spoke on This Morning

Former The Wright Stuff host, Matthew Wright, opened up about his family's health concerns during an appearance on This Morning on Monday.

As he wished everybody a Happy New Year, Matthew explained: "I'll have to start off by declaring we suspect my whole family has the virus. We're waiting for the test results to come back at the moment."

This Morning host Phillip Schofield then asked how the family were feeling. "Are you OK?" he asked Matthew, who replied that his one-year-old daughter, Cassady, has been so ill that he feared she would need hospitalisation.

WATCH: Matthew Wright shares fears for his family

"Cassady's also been coughing throughout the night, coughing up phlegm, making herself sick from coughing during the night," he told viewers. "It's been pretty grim," he continued and said that the family were "trying not to panic".

"[We were] trying not to call an ambulance knowing the hospitals are going to be overcrowded. We're just trying to keep a cool head on things and push on through it," he added.

Matthew revealed that his wife, Amelia, has "had it really tough" too.

Matthew said his daughter has been "coughing through the night"

Julia Hartley-Brewer, who was also a guest on the show, said: "Can I just say, Matthew, that hospitals aren't so overcrowded that they would turn away a sick child. If you need to go to hospital you should 100 per cent call 111, call 999 and take your child to hospital."

A worried-looking Phillip questioned Matthew, "Are you concerned that your children might need an ambulance?" Matthew replied: "It eased off a bit in the last 36 hours" but also said that their neighbour is in intensive care with no underlying health conditions.

It seems the family are remaining positive, as Matthew concluded: "Technically, statistically, we're going to be OK."

