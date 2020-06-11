It's been a big week for Matthew Wright and his family. The TV star's baby daughter has taken her very first steps! Matthew retweeted a video shared by his wife Amelia, which showed little Cassady toddling towards the camera, dressed in a sweet pink bunny dress and stripy leggings. "Breaking@ first steps. #shesoff #walking #babygirl #lockdowngoals," Amelia captioned the clip. Little Cassady celebrated her first birthday in January. Matthew and his wife had a long road to parenthood, embarking on six rounds of IVF and a devastating ectopic pregnancy. But in September 2018, they confirmed they were expecting their first baby.

WATCH: Matthew Wright's daughter Cassady takes her first steps

The proud couple exclusively introduced their daughter to the world in a HELLO! exclusive, and revealed the meaning behind her unique name. Matthew explained that his choice to name daughter Cassady came from his admiration for Neal Cassady, a major figure in the Beat Generation of the 1950s. The Wright Stuff presenter stated: "Cassady was very cool, everybody who met him said he made them feel better about themselves…what a lovely intention to have in a name!" Amelia went on to explain that Matthew's name suggestion suited her too as it is of Irish origin and Cassady will have Irish heritage due to Amelia's mother.

Matthew and Amelia proudly introduced their daughter in HELLO!

Matthew and Amelia, who married in 2010, had tried for eight years to have a baby, and Amelia admitted: "I have dreamt about this moment for so long, I keep pinching myself, thinking 'Is this real? Is this happening?' I feel like it's a rebirth for me. It's every cliché and everything you hear about but I feel complete and content."

WATCH: Matthew, Amelia and Frances Cassady Wright

Cassady arrived at London's Queen Charlotte's hospital nearly four weeks early, on January 25th, weighing just over 5lbs. But her entrance into the world wasn't without drama – as Matthew nearly missed the birth. He was only informed that Amelia was about to give birth when he received a text message from her as he came off air from his radio show. "There was a taxi drivers' strike, every road we went on was stuck and there was no more communication from her. It took 1hour 15 minutes to get from my offices in Waterloo to the hospital in Hammersmith - usually it would be 40 minutes - and I was having kittens" Amelia explained.

Thankfully, after the initial drama, Cassady's Caesarean birth went smoothly. "Everything seemed like a dream," Amelia said. "When she came out she was crying, so that was very reassuring to us, and she looked like Matthew's double. What’s incredible is that Matthew managed to film the whole thing. It was like a professional movie. It was extraordinary what he did under those stressful circumstances."