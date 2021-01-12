Everything we know so far about the Dexter revival series After nearly a decade away from screens, Dexter is back!

After nearly a decade away from screens, we’re so pleased to hear that hit Showtime series Dexter is returning for a limited ten-episode series.

The original series, which followed the life of a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer, ran for eight seasons from 2008-13. The show's finale, which saw Dexter fake his death and embark on a self-imposed exile, caused major controversy amongst fans so here’s hoping the new season will make up for it.

But what exactly can we expect from the Dexter revival? Keep reading for everything we know so far...

WATCH: Michael C. Hall reflects on playing Dexter

Dexter revival series plot

The new Dexter revival series will consist of ten episodes only and is set to take place ten years after the events of season eight. There aren’t many details just yet as to what will go down on the show, but one thing we do know is that Dexter has swapped Miami for a small upstate New York town called Iron Lake.

The synopsis for the limited series reads: “Set ten years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.”

The new season will take place ten years after season eight

Dexter revival series release date

Production for the series is set to kick off in Massachusetts in February and if all goes well, should wrap in July so it looks like fans could expect the new series to hit screens as early as Autumn 2021.

The series will air on Showtime in the US. It’s not been confirmed but it seems most likely that UK fans will be able to catch the revival on Sky, given that seasons one to eight remain available to stream on Sky and NOW TV.

Dexter revival series cast

Fans can expect to see many new faces when the show returns, including Clancy Brown who will take on the role of lead villain in the series. The actor, who is perhaps best known for his role in The Shawshank Redemption, will play Kurt Caldwell, a truck stop owner and Iron Lake’s unofficial mayor.

The Mandalorian actress Julia Jones will also appear as Angela Bishop, the town’s first Native American Chief of Police, while Johnny Sequoyah, best known for her role as Bo Adams on the NBC television series Believe, will play her brash and opinionated teenage daughter named Audrey.

Sylvie’s Love star Alano Miller is set to join the cast as Logan, a police sergeant and assistant wrestling coach for the local high school and Jack Alcott will play a character called Randall, “with whom Dexter has a meaningful encounter” according to Deadline.

Julia Jones will join the cast as a police officer named Angela

Michael C. Hall will, of course, reprise his role as Dexter Morgan in the series. The last time viewers saw him, he swapped chopping up unsuspecting victims for chopping up trees as he took on a new identity as a lumberjack in the Pacific Northwest.

Speaking about the upcoming revival, the actor told Daily Beast that he shared in fans’ confusion over the “unsatisfying” ending of the original series and hopes the new series will make up for it.

Michael C. Hall says he's "excited to step back" into the role of Dexter

“Let’s be real: people found the way that the show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling.

“I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

