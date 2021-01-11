Fans have been used to seeing Salma Hayek pose up a storm in her bikinis and cover-ups during her tropical winter holiday. But over the weekend, the Frida actress gave her followers a close-up look at her natural beauty as she posed for a "#selfiesunday".

The Hollywood star looked gorgeous as kept her makeup natural and let her chestnut curls frame her pretty face. She accessorised with a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses that quickly got fans talking.

"Love the glasses!" one fan wrote, while another commented on how "cool" Salma looked. "Slaying," "Beautiful" and "Fabulous" were among the other compliments.

Salma, who spent the Christmas holidays in the UK and then in France with her husband François-Henri Pinault's family, rang in the New Year abroad.

The actress and mother-of-one has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in an undisclosed location, relaxing on the beach, drinking tequila shots and sipping on fresh coconut juice judging by her Instagram snaps.

The actress showed off her natural curls

The 54-year-old actress has also been showing off her fabulous collection of bikinis, kaftans and straw hats, wowing fans in a pink two-piece, a brown bikini and also a green and blue swimsuit which she wore when she impressively did a handstand underwater.

Salma insists her flawless physique is 100 per cent natural and the star has previously admitted she's gaining confidence as she gets older. She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.

Salma is enjoying an exotic holiday abroad

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years." Salma also credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for looking and feeling so great.

