Jonnie Irwin in giggles at son Rex's adorable reaction to snow 

Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin was clearly having the time of his life while taking his young son, Rex, sledging for the very first time - and couldn't help but laugh at the youngster playing in the snow!

In a clip, which Jonnie shared on Instagram, he is pulling Rex up the hill in a sledge, and the tot purposefully throws himself out of the sledge and into the snow, prompting giggles from the TV personality who said: "Oi, stuntman, what're you doing? You did that on purpose you nut bag!"

He shared an album of photos and videos of the special day, and captioned the post: "We found some snow! Not a dump admittedly but just enough to get some sledging. Fair to say that Rex will be keen for more... #snow #sledging #weekend."

It looks like Jonnie and his wife Jessica's twin sons, seven-month-old sons, Rafa and Cormac, stayed at home during the fun. Speaking to HELLO! about having three young sons at home back in December, Jonnie said: "It's been quite a rollercoaster. You could say I left it all quite late in life. A mate of mine said: 'Jonnie Irwin, late starter, big finisher,' and that is about right!"

Speaking about Rex's reaction to his new brothers, he continued: "He has a really sweet nature, and sometimes just goes and sits by them and strokes their legs. For such a young boy he's very aware of them and calls them 'brothers'. I don't think Rex can tell them apart, but then I struggle with that as well."

